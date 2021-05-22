Woodrow Wilson tennis coach Bernie Bostick wasn't quite sure what to expect from his young team at the beginning of the season.
However, on the cusp of the Class AAA Region 3 tournament, Bostick feels his team has made great progress and could surprise some people.
"I have three kids that have played tennis for more than one year. I have 11 kids that this is their first year playing tennis," Bostick said. "They come out and they play hard every day and do everything within their ability to get better. At first they were just excited when they scored two or three times in a game. Then they could see they were getting better and now they expect to be competitive."
The No. 1 singles players for the Flying Eagles are both experienced competitors. The No. 1 girls seed is junior Elysia Salon, while the No. 1 for boys is senior Isaac Roop.
Salon opened people's eyes as a freshman when she finished state runner-up at No. 4 singles. Now she hopes to take it one step further in the No. 1 spot after compiling a 15-2 record this season.
"We do expect her to be successful and sometimes that puts a lot of pressure on her," Bostick said. "She knows that and if you are going to be good at anything, you have to be able to deal with pressure."
Bostick also has high hopes for Roop, who has worked hard to get better, according to his coach.
"Isaac has been super dedicated to tennis. He has put in innumerable hours taking lessons," Bostick said. "He spent the whole summer playing USTA tournaments wherever he could. He is the No. 2 overall seed in our region, but he has to be top 10 in the state. He hits the ball hard, is very coachable and he doesn't quit when he gets down. He will fight back."
Freshman Saira Diehl plays No. 2 singles and teams with Salon to form the No. 1 doubles team.
"Saira has never played tennis before, but she is a good athlete and has really good footwork. As good as her feet are, she has a better attitude. She will do anything she can and she will not give up," Bostick said.
Playing together on the school's volleyball team, Salon and Diehl have meshed into a solid doubles squad.
"We paired Saira with (Elysia) because Saira plays really well at the net. She is kinda tall and has a great wingspan," Bostick explained. "People look at her and think, 'I am going to hit it to Elysia.' Then they hit it to Elysia and find out that was a mistake."
The other two singles spots on the girls side are held down by a couple of soccer players — senior Ariana Burks at No. 3 and junior Jennifer Bair at No. 4.
"Ariana has had knee surgery and has to wear a brace, but she doesn't let that stop her. She has a really unorthodox playing style because she was a soccer goalie. Jennifer is really quick on her feet," Bostick said.
Freshman Presley Jarrell, a first-time player who Bostick describes as fearless at the net, plays No. 2 doubles with Burks. Junior Karlie Priddy is another first-time player and teams with Bair at No. 3 doubles.
Rounding out the girls team is a player who carries a name well-known in Beckley athletics, sophomore Daniella Fragile.
"Daniella is my super-sub. Her dad, Matt, and her uncle Chris both played for me," Bostick said. "She was the catalyst in a couple of come-from-behind wins up in the Eastern Panhandle. She is going to do everything she can to make herself better and make her doubles partner better."
Rahul Ilangovan plays No. 2 singles on the boys side.
"He is in the 10th grade, so he has never played high school tennis until this year. He has followed pretty much the same path as Isaac," Bostick said. "He plays hard, has played in a lot of tournaments and taken a lot of lessons."
Freshman Camden Johnson plays No. 3 singles and sophomore Isaiah Lawrence holds down the No. 4 position. Both players combine to form the No. 2 doubles team.
"They all communicate well and if the ball bounces right, we could have several players in the state tournament," Bostick said.
Sophomore Lance Christiansen and freshman Jean Ouendeno make up the No. 3 doubles team.
"My super sub for the guys is Daegen Miller-Frost. He has worked as hard as anybody and he does everything that you ask him to do," Bostick stated.
With such a young and inexperienced group, Bostick has basically had to form his team by the trial-by-fire method.
"You almost have to throw them in the deep end of the pool and see how they do. However, no one has quit and they are always asking between changeovers what they can do differently or what are they doing wrong," Bostick said. "They have had some success and everybody gets along well. They never make the same mistake twice. So they keep you on your toes. As a result, they are very entertaining."
Bostick also points to a couple of key areas that have helped his teams form a family bond and make good progress. One is help from new assistant coach Mike Williamson as well as former player Rich Daniel.
The second important contribution comes from the team's parents.
"We have the best parents in the world. Wherever we go we always have plenty of food and plenty of drinks," Bostick said. "The parents bring us food every day for lunch and pay for our dinner. When we were playing up in the Eastern Panhandle, one mom made sure every uniform was washed and cleaned each night. It is like a family."
The Region 3 singles tournament will be held Monday and the doubles portion Wednesday at the Kanawha City Community Center.