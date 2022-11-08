Their competitive volleyball careers may have started at the middle school level, but the seeds were planted long before.
James Monroe head coach Julie Bradley taught many of her current players all the way back in preschool. She was an assistant coach at the time, but she was able to work the most fundamental of fundamentals into the day.
"I would let them bump a ball and a balloon in class. I started teaching them those basic skills way back then," Bradley said with a laugh.
All these years later, it all has paid off. The Mavericks are going back to the state tournament for the first time in five years. They are the No. 6 seed in Class A and will take on No. 3 Ritchie County 30 minutes after the 1:30 p.m. match between No. 2 Buffalo and No. 7 Pendleton County.
From the fun if not chaotic days of 3-year-old activity to the present day, many of those girls are now freshmen and sophomores who have had a significant impact on the Mavericks' run to Charleston.
"I have some young girls. I could have anywhere from three freshmen, two sophomores and a senior or two on the floor at different times," Bradley said. "It's typical to have a junior thrown in there. So we're pretty young."
And impactful.
Freshman Aliyah Clarkson leads James Monroe (31-13) with 342 kills, is second with 40 blocks and second with 77 aces. Sophomore Maggie Boroski has a team-high 90 aces and 250 kills. Freshman Ava Pitzer has 260 kills, 90 digs and 76 assists.
Then there's sophomore Hannah Rhodes, who has 289 assists and 68 aces. And freshman Sadie Mann has 63 digs and 33 aces.
Their credentials preceded them, but their upperclassman teammates noticed them from the start of their high school careers.
"I remember, like, the first day of practice, usually freshmen come in little wiry girls, but one of the seniors said, 'These are women,'" Bradley said. "'These girls are big, they're strong. They look like women.'
"(The seniors) took them under their wing and have tried to help them out as much as possible."
The seniors have even given some of their younger teammates nicknames.
"Aliyah's dad, every time she hits, he's always hollering, 'Boom!' so we've picked up on that," Bradley said. "So she's 'Boom,' Maggie's 'Bang,' Ava's 'Pow' and now Sadie is 'Bam.'"
Indeed, part of the beauty of this James Monroe team has been the number of experienced seniors to blend with the talented young players.
Setter Haley Hunnicutt is the team leader with 399 assists and has 87 digs and 59 aces. Libero and captain Chloie Shires has 177 digs.
"They both have been pretty good leaders on the floor, working with them and trying to teach them to be patient," Bradley said. "And they're learning themselves. They'd never played with these girls before and they're trying to figure out how to get them the ball and what they need to say to them to get them to execute and get the plays down."
Bradley is in the second season of her second stint as head coach. She got the program started in 1995 with Charlie Kaufman as her assistant and was there until 2005 when she was in automobile accident. She eventually rejoined the program as an assistant coach and took back over last season.
The Mavericks last played in the state tournament in 2017, when they lost to Winfield in the semifinals.
Wednesday's winner will play the Buffalo-Pendleton County winner in semifinal No. 2, 30 minutes after the first semifinal at 6:30 p.m.
