Shady Spring placed a younger team on the court this season than it has in the past. But the thing about building a program, those young players come in with a different level of intensity.
"They pick it up quick because they want to get in there," Tigers coach Kelly Williams said. "There's not much teaching. We go through the same fundamentals every day. They get tired of that, but there's a reason for that.
"I don't know about teaching, but they watch the other girls play and they know what it takes to win."
The Tigers have only two seniors, but they happen to be two of the top players in the state in middle hitter Meg Williams and outside hitter Chloe Thompson. With their leadership, the younger players have stepped right in to help lead the Tigers to familiar ground.
Shady is the No. 1 seed in the Class AA state volleyball tournament and will play No. 8 Frankfort Wednesday morning, 30 minutes after the 8:30 a.m. game between No. 4 Herbert Hoover and No. 5 Wayne.
Despite the youth, Shady still ran to a 50-4-1 record and another Region 3 championship. Meg Williams and Thompson were of course a big reason for that.
Both are averaging 4.1 kills per set. Williams, a three-time first-team all-stater, has 496 kills and 124 blocks. Thompson is right behind her in kills with 490 and has 66 blocks.
They also lead the way in digs, Thompson at 3.2 per set (383) and Williams at 3.0 (363).
And it's not as if the team was devoid of experience beyond its senior leaders. Junior Haley Sweeney has 736 assists, 176 digs and 43 aces. Fellow junior Camille Testerman is third in several categories behind Williams and Thompson, including digs (287) and kills (218), and leads the way with 447 serves received.
Testerman missed the Region 3 tournament on Saturday with a dislocated finger, although Kelly Williams said after the win over Herbert Hoover, "You never know, you might see Camille in the state tournament."
Sophomore Kadence Stump stepped up in her absence, amassing 15 serves received and 13 digs in wins over PikeView and Hoover.
"Camille's a primary passer, so for Kadence to come in and pass like she's doing, she's doing a great job. That's a big role to fill," Kelly Williams said. "But we really depend on Camille to those passes for those big hitters in the front."
Stump is just one of the young players who have responded to the call.
Freshman Reagan Mann leads the Tigers with 103 aces and has a 90.5 serve percentage. She also has 216 digs. And sophomore Rachel Mann has 236 digs, 166 kills and 52 aces. Another freshman, Alivia Stover has 52 kills and 31 blocks.
"Two seniors, and we've got more of a younger group on the floor," Williams said. "I just think, once again, that's a testament to the fact that they all come out to practice and they work hard. They want a spot on that floor and when it's time for them to get out there, they're ready."
Wednesday's winner will face the Hoover/Wayne winner at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.