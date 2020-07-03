Young made a lasting impact

Everyone familiar with Robert “Frog” Young knew all about his athletic ability and achievements. But there was more to him than that.
“After he retired we remained friends and we would frequently go to the Commission on Aging, where he was in charge of dancing,” Tom Parham recalled with a chuckle. “We had a good time because he loved to dance.”
Young definitely liked to have fun. His daughter, Robin DeMarchi, described him as “hilarious.” He often got some laughs at her expense.
“When I was inducted into the Woodrow Wilson Hall of Fame for track, he said, ‘I can’t believe they put you in before me,’” she said.
Young impacted lives wherever he went, which is why his passing last Thursday at the age of 82 was met with sadness by so many.
Tex Williams, the legendary high school and college basketball coach who inducted Young in the West Virginia Legends Hall of Fame, posted his condolences on Facebook:
“More SAD NEWS about one of our WV LEGENDS GREATS. ROBERT “FROG” YOUNG DIED last evening in Wilmington, N.C. IN 1955 , 65 years ago I met this athletic great who played for the 1957 BECKLEY FLYING EAGLES STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS. This LEGEND WENT ON TO ONE OF THE GREATEST FOOTBALL COLLEGE CAREERS EVER IN THE WVIAC, while a great RUNNING BACK for the WEST VIRGINIA TECH CHAMPION GOLDEN BEARS. I’ve been in constant contact with his family the past two weeks, and PLEASE CELEBRATE THIS GREATS LIFE WITH ME THROUGH OUR TRIBUTE TO HIM, FOREVER. HE WAS CERTAINLY, A SPECIAL MAN.”
Young played football and basketball and ran track at Woodrow. He is a member of the school’s hall of fame in both sports. As a senior, he helped lead the Flying Eagles to the 1957 state basketball championship, the sixth of their record 16 state championships.
Football was the sport Young excelled in most. After graduating from Woodrow, he went on to play four seasons at West Virginia Tech. He was inducted into the Tech Hall of Fame in 1992.
“That conference (West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), back in that day and time, was very competitive,” said former longtime Woodrow Wilson head coach Pete Culicerto. “They were West Virginia schools and had tough players.”
Young even had a chance to play in the NFL, but as another former Flying Eagles assistant, Art Lambert pointed out, “He told me he did not play professional football then because teaching paid more.”
“He was asked by the Dallas Cowboys by way of a letter that we always kept in our house,” DeMarchi said. “But back then they only paid $4,000 a season or something silly like that.”
After his playing days were over, Young went into coaching. He started at Wirt County, which defeated defending champion Crum 27-6 for the 1966 Class A state championship.
Young eventually came back home and took over at Park Junior High before joining Culicerto’s staff at Woodrow.
“One thing he did that helped us when he coached at Park Junior High was those kids came over to Woodrow Wilson and knew the fundamentals,” Culicerto said. “They were well coached. We didn’t have to start from scratch. That was a big help.
“When he came to Woodrow Wilson, he ran our offense and put in the system they ran at West Virginia Tech. It wasn’t real complicated and the kids picked it up well.”
“I have a lot of good memories of Frog,” Parham said. “He and I were really good friends. When he first came to Beckley we did scouting for (former head coach) Joel Hicks. We rode together all over West Virginia. Wherever Frog went, everyone knew him. He made quite an impact on people. We had a lot of good athletes who came to Woodrow from Park and he was instrumental in developing them. He loved football.”
A memorial for Young will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. A time is yet to be determined.
