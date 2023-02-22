Nicholas County has been a top-five team in Class AA/A Region 3 for a number of years now. That includes two straight finishes right at No. 5 in 2021 and 2022.
Coach Kevin Amick couldn’t help but notice which team was fourth both times — Shady Spring, coached by one of his good friends, Anthony Shrewsberry.
So Amick had a goal going into last weekend.
“I told them, ‘We’ve got to beat Shady so we can finish in that top four in the region,’” Amick said with a laugh. “Unfortunately we came up a little bit short again, so I believe I owe him a large black coffee.”
Of course that’s the camaraderie of coaches coming through; the Grizzlies certainly had a concrete goal. In reality, there was no disappointment for them, qualifying six of their eight wrestlers for next week’s state tournament.
Yes, Nicholas placed fifth for the third straight year — one spot below Shady, for the third straight year. But the Grizzlies are sending 75 percent of their team to Huntington, and five of those six qualifiers were Region 3 finalists.
As with many other teams, bracketed tournaments give the Grizzlies more opportunity to shine than duals. Forfeiting six weight classes essentially puts them in a 36-0 hole from the start.
“With duals our team is at a little bit of a disadvantage. We’ve tied teams twice this year and lost always by criteria because we give up too many weight classes,” Amick said. “But our goal has always been to win the matches that are in front of you. We can’t help not having all the weight classes (filled), but we can take care of business that’s in front of us.”
That’s what they did last Saturday. Two of the five finalists went undefeated to bring home championships — freshman Luke Kelly at 113 pounds and sophomore Caleb Burns at 138.
“Going into brackets, we’ve always put our goal as everything is leading up to regions,” Amick said. “The region is what we want to make our benchmark on and get as many kids as we can to qualify for the states. Not only qualify, but do well at the region. We just don’t want to go; we want to really put our mark on it and say, ‘We are here.’ I think we achieved that pretty well.”
Nicholas has gotten through the season with a young roster. Dalton Hanshaw, the Region 3 runner-up at 190, is the lone senior and he hasn’t wrestled much this season.
Hanshaw (25-1), last year’s Region 3 champ at 170, suffered a rare dislocated collarbone during practice days before the Braxton County Invitational in mid-January. He rested the injury and didn’t get back to practice until three days before Region 3.
He got a double-bye into the semifinals, where he pinned Herbert Hoover’s Austin Derringer late in the first period. With his spot in the state tournament clinched and with a week between regionals and states, Hanshaw took a medical forfeit in the finals against Independence’s Josh Hart, leaving him a little more time to further heal.
“Never heard of that (a dislocated collarbone) and I don’t think anyone else has ever seen that happen before,” Amick said. “It wasn’t even a live thing; we were just running drills. The only medicine we really had for it was rest.”
The team is young from that point, but obviously talented. Kelly stands at 47-9 after his regional title.
“You look at a kid and you know when they have that special (something),” Amick said. “He comes in, he works really hard and it shows. We’ve had little setbacks and stuff there, but whenever we lose a match we work really hard to correct that problem and don’t linger about it. Luke has been great.”
The next three qualifiers — Sailor McKinney (second, 120; 36-7), Noah Hines (second, 126; 24-19) and Burns (36-7) — are all sophomores.
“We are a young team, but it’s a special group of kids,” Amick said. “And next year I will have only one senior.”
That would be Preston Thomas (37-16), who placed fourth at 144.
“Losing Dalton after this season will be a tough one, but the future’s still bright with this team,” Amick said. “Hopefully the kids from the middle school will be able to jump right in and plug and play just like the young group of kids we have now.”
The plan for the state tournament is to do as well as possible on the first day. After that, anything can happen the rest of the weekend.
“Bringing six kids up there — and all of them are in pretty good position for the first day — we want everybody to be able to win their matches on Thursday, and we’d like to place team-wise between 10th and 15th, realistically,” Amick said. “I think that would be a good goal for a small group like this. That’s what’s on everybody’s mind. Nobody wants to go 0-2. We want to have a good showing and hopefully come out with a couple of good state placers.”
Who knows? One day it just might be Shrewsberry treating Amick to a cup of coffee.
