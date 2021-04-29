There is always a little extra juice that flows through the veins when Shady Spring and Woodrow Wilson meet on the baseball field.
That was definitely the case for the Tigers and starting pitcher David Young when the Raleigh County rivals clashed in Shady Spring Thursday night.
Making his first start of the season, Young handcuffed the Flying Eagles over six strong innings. The junior hurler allowed just three hits and one run to lead Shady Spring to a 7-1 victory, the second win of the year over the Flying Eagles.
The Tigers entered the game with a depleted roster due to Covid quarantine, as well as missing head coach Jordan Meadows who was serving the second game of a three-game suspension.
Shady Spring assistant coach Robbie Stewart and his players refused to waver under the adversity.
"There is a rivalry with Woodrow. We played them in the Coppinger Tournament and had a pretty solid game," Stewart said. "The last two games we have had some adversity, but the younger guys and the next guy in line just stepped up."
The first inning seemed to establish the momentum for the remainder of the game.
Woodrow center fielder Logan Williams lined the first pitch of the game into the right-center gap for a double. Young then walked the next two batters to load the bases with no outs.
Young buckled down and struck out the next two batters before coaxing a ground ball for the third out, escaping the early jam.
The Tigers then went to work in the bottom of the first frame.
Alex Johnston smacked a triple to score Colten Tate, who had walked to open the inning for Shady. Johnston then scored on a groundout by Josh Lovell, giving Young all the runs he would need.
"I thought that was big. The game could have gone completely different right there. They really had something going and then bang, bang, bang, we are out of the inning," Stewart said. "Then we came in and scored. I think that set a little bit of a tone. That first inning was big."
Stewart's relief was Woodrow Wilson head coach Chris Walls' frustration.
"That told you right there what our mentality was tonight," Walls lamented. "Baseball is like a boxing match. The diamond is like the ring. You can lay on the ropes and get pounded or you can take the punches to them. Right now we are covering up and laying in the corners hoping we don't get hit too hard."
Blake Stratton led off the second inning for Woodrow with a blast over the left field fence, but that was the only mistake Young made the rest of the way.
"I just knew I had to throw strikes and settle in," Young said about his tough start. "I knew everything would pan out eventually. I felt pretty good after the first inning. The home run didn't really bother me, but after that it was smooth rolling."
The times Woodrow Wilson did threaten, Young made the key pitch for a double play, or his defense stood tall behind him.
"We made some good plays and we made some double plays," Stewart said. "Evan Belcher and Tyler Mackey also made nice plays on some fly balls. The wind was horrible tonight."
The game slipped away from the Flying Eagles in the home half of the third when two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases with just one out.
Back-to-back fly balls found the open space between the Woodrow infielders and outfielders to score two runs. Caleb Winnell then doubled home two more runs before a wild pitch scored the fifth run of the inning for Shady.
Walls was clearly frustrated by the fly balls which he felt should have been played and would have erased Shady's decisive inning.
"We have worked on that. That is what is frustrating," Walls said. "We set up the pitching machine and threw pop ups in the infield. We did it to learn how to communicate. To learn how to call for the ball and for our outfielders to be aggressive. Tonight we just jogged after balls hoping someone in the infield gets them. Nobody wants to take charge."
Shady Spring (6-3) and Woodrow Wilson both play two games Saturday. Shady travels to Tucker County for a 2:30 p.m. game before playing Elkins at 5 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson (4-4) will host George Washington at 1 p.m before playing Liberty at 4 p.m.
WW (4-4) 010 000 0 — 1 3 0
SS (6-3) 205 000 x — 7 6 3
Pitching — WW: Micah Clay, Travis Daniel (3), Connor Mollohan (6) and Blake Stratton; WW: David Young, Colten Tate (7). WP: Young; LP: Clay. Hitting — WW: Stratton 1-2 (HR), Williams 1-3 (2b), Cooper Vaught 1-3; SS: Alex Johnston 1-3 (3b, rbi), Josh Lovell 1-4 (rbi), Tyler Mackey 1-2, Evan Belcher 1-3 (2b, rbi), Parker Redden 1-2 (rbi), Caleb Winnell 1-3 (2b, 2rbi).