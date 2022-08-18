William York loves to coach. And he loves golf.
So when Butch Freeman retired as the golf coach at Woodrow Wilson, it only made sense for York to give it a shot.
York was officially approved as coach last week and immediately got to work on developing a relationship with the team and getting the schedule finalized.
"I've been playing golf for 35 years. I always did it with my dad," York said. "We enjoyed it forever. I kind of think I could give back to the kids a little bit playing a little golf."
Under Freeman, the Flying Eagles won their first Class AAA Region 3 championship since 1995 and finished fourth at the state tournament. Zan Hill, who later signed to golf at Concord, won the individual state championship.
Coming off that level of success will help the team and York as they grow familiar with each other.
"That's huge, and it's big shoes to fill," York said. "Coach Freeman had a good program going. It's big shoes to fill but I think we can do it. We're looking forward to it. George Washington's always strong but we're going to see what we can muster up this year."
The team is comprised entirely of juniors, including team captain Jonah Willson. He, Ally Denny and Ian Thompson come in with big expectations as the more experienced members of the team.
"I'm leaning on them a lot," said York, who coached the Shady Spring archery team to its first state championship in March. "They're my leaders. They're really helping out with everything. The last couple of years Woodrow has really been strong in golf. They got third and fourth in the state, and I really think these leaders helping me out and getting these new kids running is really play big into the states this year, if we can make it that far. We have to get that far first, but I think I have the team to do it."
Making up the rest of the team are Katelyn Hamb, Ian Sullivan, Colton Blankenship, Blake Nixon and Aiden Filipek.
The Flying Eagles started their season last Thursday in a match at Twin Falls. They will host a match on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs on Monday.
Also on the schedule is the Coalfield Conference Classic on Sept. 12 as the Flying Eagles rejoin the conference, and on Sept. 14 will be the Coach York Memorial in honor of York's father Vaughn at Pipestem.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
