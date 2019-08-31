100 years of Beckley football

Friday night at Van Meter Stadium, Woodrow Wilson kicked off year 100 for its football program. A century full of blood, sweat, pride and Beckley tradition.
“It takes a lot of work and a lot of dedication to be able to put this jersey on and put the ‘B’ on your chest,” Woodrow Wilson senior Lamont Lee said. “I know all four years that I have been here I have worked hard and I am proud to wear it.”
The coaching names over the years have been legendary — Jerome Van Meter, Ken Wheeler, Joel Hicks, John H. Lilly and Pete Culicerto, just to name a few. While the names have changed over the years, the pride of wearing the Beckley jersey has remained constant.
“Oh gosh, I remember coming over to the high school in tenth grade. I got to play with guys like Chris Gross, Fred Hill, Paul Glen and Matt Blankenship,” current Woodrow Wilson head coach Street Sarrett recalled of his playing days. “That is some tough Hall of Famers right there. They would take you under their wing and they were some really good guys.”
No one understands the pride and tradition of Beckley sports more than Sarrett, having learned it first-hand.
“My grandfather played here, my dad played here, I played here and my younger brother played here. We love football and love this town,” Sarrett said. “Just growing up and going to games with my dad. He would talk names to us and then we would go watch them play. From a little kid all the way up, it was a community thing.”
Coaching at his alma mater is special for Sarrett, and coaching at Woodrow Wilson during its 100th season is the icing on the cake.
“It is an honor. Just talking about it gives me chill bumps,” Sarrett said. “These kids work so hard. Just to be a part of that is an honor and it’s exciting.”
Lilly preceded Sarrett and had maybe the most unique perspectives on the Beckley tradition over the years. As a player, Lilly played for rival Bluefield before being named head coach at Woodrow Wilson in 2000.
“As a player at Bluefield High School in the 1970s, it always came down to whoever won the game between the two schools as to who would make the playoffs,” Lilly explained. “Back in those days only four teams made the playoffs, so neither team could afford a loss. In 1975 we won the state championship and Beckley won it in 1977, so there were some epic battles.”
Lilly also had some memorable games against the Flying Eagles, one in particular in 1979.
“I recovered a fumble to win the game versus Beckley and that was a big deal back then,” Lilly explained. “I really liked the atmosphere at Mitchell (Stadium) and old Van Meter (Stadium), getting to play in the towns. It was cool. My wife was captain of the cheerleaders at Woodrow Wilson and I was (football) captain at Bluefield so it was a cool topic in the house.”
While being named head coach at an old rival may be awkward for some, Lilly saw it as a great honor, embracing the longstanding Beckley tradition.
“It was truly an honor to be named head coach in 2000. I felt that following Pete Culicerto was a blessing. Being a part of such a great tradition in the long history was special,” Lilly said. “I was fortunate to be one of few coaches in West Virginia to coach a Hunt and Huff Award winner as well as three NFL players. I truly believe the tradition there allows you to build that culture.”
The Beckley tradition has stayed true under Sarrett as well.
“The players understand and they know the tradition,” Sarrett said. “I tell them about it every day when they walk back up from practice and walk by that (Hall of Fame) wall and see those names. I caught a group of them looking at the names yesterday. I told them, maybe if they do things right, their names will be on there some day. It means something to them. We talk a lot about our tradition around here.”
One hundred years of Beckley football and being a senior have Lee excited for the 2019 season.
“It is really nice to have those two milestones match up with each other,” Lee said. “I want this season to be the best that (Beckley) has every had. Work really hard, win all the games, get to the state playoffs and win the state championship. That is the goal.”
