Wyoming East wins elusive sectional crown

GARDNER – The elusive sectional title chase is over.
Using a dominant performance from its front line and a serving percentage to match, Wyoming East won the school’s first volleyball sectional title, beating two-time defending champion PikeView in straight sets, 25-8, 25-18 and 25-22 to win the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
Senior Maddy Bower had a clean spike right down the middle of the PikeView side of the court to finish off the dominant performance much to the delight of a large contingent of Wyoming East fans.
“It’s amazing for them, it’s what we’ve worked for a long time,” coach Tabitha Lusk said. “Wyoming East has never won a sectional championship for volleyball. They were runner-up about 20 years ago. My four seniors started playing for me four years ago, they started playing varsity as freshmen. This was their goal and this year they accomplished it.”
Wyoming East, benefactor of that tall front line, never let PikeView get in a comfort zone, scoring 18 of the first 21 points in the first set in winning 25-8.
The plan was to take the game to PikeView and that is what the Warriors did.
“Our front line is a little more confident,” Lusk said. “We had a couple of freshmen coming in who were really powerhouse hitters in the front row and we didn’t have that in years past. In the past we were mainly a defensive team, and we guarded our side of the court really well. But we were not able to put pressure on the other side. That’s what I tell the girls before games. Put pressure on the other side of the net so we aren’t always scrambling to put a play together.”
“In the past we’ve always been a defensive team, we never had an offense,” senior Chloe Prichard said. “This year we had a lot of people to step up willing to be there to give us a good offense. Being able to go into games putting pressure on really meant a lot.”
A back-and-forth second set was tied several times before Wyoming East again, using dominant front line play and outstanding serving, pulled away for a 25-18 win.
Tied at 22-22 in the third set, the Warriors weren’t going to let it slip away.
It was fitting it was Bower who ended the match.
She has been with the program as it has grown, and she is the one player on the team who knows what it takes to be on a championship team. She was a member of the Lady Warriors’ 2021 basketball state championship team.
“I see it forming, and I see it forming really quick,” Bower said of the volleyball program morphing into a contender the way the basketball team did in 2021. “We want it. We want to do good, and we want to make a name for ourselves. Wyoming East volleyball, this is the first year it’s really gotten any attention. We wanted to start it. I think it’s going to go well for the future. We’ve worked hard all four years and we wanted it really bad.”
The Warriors will face the loser of the Section 1 championship Saturday in the Region 3 championship.
PikeView coach Steve Compton said the Panthers struggled with the Wyoming East front line after beating Westside in four sets in the elimination game, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20.
“They are tall,” Compton said. “A lot of teams you can hit over. You can’t hit over that team. They are so tall you have to find a way to hit around them. In the Westside game we were playing their game, the tipping and pushing. Against Wyoming East our game is their game, and they are tall. It’s hard to play that game against them. I don’t think they were better at it, they just performed better at it tonight.”
The four seniors are excited to get the program over the hump.
“These past four years we’ve worked hard for it, we tried our hardest and to finally win it shows the work that we put into it this year,” Prichard said. “It means a lot to walk away a winner.
“It means a lot, we’ve never had a chance to celebrate like this, it’s a super big deal to us,” Mikayla King said. ”I kind of knew (the team would be god) from the first two practices. The first few practices I was like, ‘This is going to be a good year for us.’ I felt it. Once we got in rhythm with each other I thought we would do something big.”
“It’s definitely awesome,” Andrea Laxton said. “We had to work together as a team all season. It’s the first time we’ve won a sectional, it’s been 20 years since we were even a runner-up. I think the seniors really showed up and worked together hard.”
Wyoming East improved to 20-12 with the victory.
