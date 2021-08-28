NEW RICHMOND — Chandler Johnson ran for 143 yards and scored two touchdowns in his first start and Wyoming East defeated county rival Westside 28-6 in the Battle for the Golden Shovel.
Tristan Hall had 81 yards rushing and also ran for two scores for the Warriors (1-0), who won back the shovel after losing last season for the first time since 2016.
Jaxon Cogar ran for 64 yards and was 10-of-32 for 146 yards passing for the Renegades. Andy Elkins rushed for Westside's lone touchdown.
Wyoming East will host Mingo Central on Friday. Westside (0-1) will visit Oak Hill
W (0-1) 0 6 0 0 — 6
WE (1-0) 0 14 7 7 — 28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — W: Jaxon Cogar 16-64, Evan Colucci 6-20, Hansel Bledsoe 1-11, Kaiden Vance 1-6; WE: Chandler Johnson 18-143, Tristan Hall 11-81, Zachariah Cook 1-13, Gabe Riling 1-1, Jackson Danielson 1-(-6).
Passing — W: Cogar 10-32-2-146; WE: Danielson 4-8-1-58, Johnson 1-1-0-22.
Receiving — W: Colucci 5-70, Noah Lusk 2-36, Andy Elkins 2-20, Blake Bledsoe 1-14, Hansel Bledsoe 1-6; WE: Eli Fralin 2-11, Riling 1-36, Caden Cook 1-22, Zachariah Cook 1-11.
Defense — W: B. Bledsoe (INT), Elkins (FR); WE: Fralin (INT).