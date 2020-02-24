GIRLS SECTIONALS
Wyoming East 85, Independence 27
new richmond — Daisha Summers had 15 points and seven rebounds as Wyoming East defeated Independence 85-27 in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament Monday night.
Skylar Davidson had 13 points, eight assists and seven steals. Abby Russell added 13 points and Hannah Blankenship 12.
Independence got 12 points from Alexis Clark and Makenzie Holley, and Emily Suddrett grabbed eight rebounds.
The Lady Warriors will take on Westside for the sectional championship Wednesday at 7 p.m. in New Richmond.
Independence
Alexis Clark 12, Emily Suddreth 3, Makenzie Holley 12.
Wyoming East
Skylar Davidson 13, Hannah Blankenship 12, Sarah Saunders 4, Daisha Summers 15, Abby Russell 13, Colleen Lookabill 4, Kaylee Bane 7, Laken Toler 4, Brianna Cook 6, Bria Smith 2, Marissa Hood 4, Toree Lawson 2.
I 4 3 11 9 — 27
WE 31 14 24 16 — 85
Three-point goals: I: 5 (Clark 4, Holley); WE: 8 (Davidson, Blankenship 4, Russell, Bane, Toler). Fouled out: none.
Westside 43, Oak Hill 21
new richmond — Riana Kenneda scored 16 points and had eight rebounds as Westside advanced in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament with a 43-21 win over Oak Hill.
Marcayla King led Oak Hill with 10 points.
The Lady Renegades (16-7) will travel to Wyoming East for the sectional championship Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Oak Hill
Pennington 2, Lynch 2, Hames 2, Rosiek 1, King 10, Shrewsbury 2, Holbrook 2.
Westside (16-7)
Leslie Bailey 5, Hannah Toler 6, Riana Kenneda 16, Michaela Morgan 6, Lauren Thomas 4, Taylor Brown 4, Sarah Brown 2.
OH 2 8 4 7 — 21
W 18 6 10 9 — 43
Three-point goals: OH: 0; W: 4 (Bailey, Toler, Kenneda 2). Fouled out: none.
Webster County 74,
Richwood 39
upper glade — Skyler Baird scored 22 points and had 12 assists in Webster County’s 74-39 win over Richwood in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Rosie Wright scored 14 points and Sereassa Williams added 10 for the Lady Highlanders (11-12).
Richwood got 21 points from Trinity Amick.
Webster will travel to Pocahontas County for a semifinal game Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Richwood
Becca O’Dell 8, Trinity Amick 21, Hannah Lipps 4, Bailey Brown 4, Kiara Smith 2.
Webster County (11-12)
Seressa Williams 10, Holly Perrine 3, Gretchen Cogar 7, Rosie Wright 14, Hannah Cutlip 7, Natalie Snyder 4, Hailey Linliter 3, Madison Hamrick 4, Sydney Baird 22.
R 8 10 9 12 — 39
WC 20 18 23 13 — 74
Three-point goals: R: 1 (O’Dell); WC: 6 (Perrine, Cutlip, Baird 4). Fouled out: R: Brown; WC: Hamrick.
Boys Regular Season
Oak Hill 59, Liberty 48
Jacob Perdue sank eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead Oak Hill in a 59-48 win at Liberty.
Adam Drennen led the Raiders (10-11) with 20 points and Nate Griffith added 12.
Oak Hill (8-14) and Liberty both begin sectional tournament play next week.
Oak Hill (8-14)
Jacob Perdue 26, Jason Manns 4, Hunter Rinehart 5, Omar Lewis 9, Ethan Vargo 3, Cade Maynor 5, Darian McDowell 7.
Liberty (10-11)
Braden Howell 8, Hunter Lambert 8, Nate Griffith 12, Adam Drennen 20.
OH 18 20 11 10 — 59
L 12 10 15 11 — 48
Three-point goals: OH: 12 (Perdue 8, Rinehart, Vargo, Maynor, McDowell); L: 5 (Howell, Lambert, Griffith 2, Drennen). Fouled out: L: Griffith.
Meadow Bridge 47, Pocahontas County 40
meadow bridge — Michael Bragg led three players in double figures with 15 points as Meadow Bridge defeated Pocahontas County 47-40.
Evan McCoin added 12 points and Hunter Claypool 10 for the Wildcats (4-17), who will host Greenbrier West on Wednesday.
Kolton Alderman scored 19 points for Pocahontas County (4-17).
Pocahontas County (4-17)
Dalton Hedrick 3, Dakin Rexrode 9, Jamie Vandevender 7, Kolton Alderman 19, Brody Buzzard 2.
Meadow Bridge (4-17)
Hunter Claypool 10, Michael Bragg 15, Caidan Connor 2, Rian Cooper 5, Evan McCoin 12, Conner Mullins 3.
PC 11 9 10 10 — 40
MB 6 17 15 9 — 47
Three-point goals: PC: 6 (Hedrick, Rexrode 3, Vandevender 2); MB: 5 (Claypool, Connor, McCoin 2, Mullins). Fouled out: none.