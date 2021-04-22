new richmond — Buckle up Charleston. There is a marauding band of Warriors heading your way next week.
Thursday night, Wyoming East continued their dominant defensive march through the postseason with an 82-17 trouncing of Chapmanville (3-12) in their Class AA Region 3 co-final to earn a return trip to the girl’s state high school basketball tournament.
“We knew Chapmanville was young. We knew they were big and they could shoot it if we let them,” Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna said. “We have preached defense all year. The last two games our defense has been there and the intensity has been there. When you play like that, good things happen.”
No. 2 seed Wyoming East will open state tournament play Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. against another Region 3 opponent, No. 7 seed Mingo Central.
The first 16 minutes was a defensive clinic with the Warriors swarming and harassing the Tigers all over the floor making it nearly impossible for Chapmanville to just get the ball over the midcourt line. With East collecting steals at a rapid pace, the Warriors turned defense into offense, jumping to a quick 12-0 lead.
Although their opponent only had three wins, Wyoming East’s veteran leader, all-stater Sky Davidson would not let her crew overlook the Tigers.
“We came in knowing that if we didn’t play like we were supposed to play, they could beat us. We never look past one game and we only focus on the game in front of us,” Davidson said. “We knew if we messed up, we were out. We were ready for this game. We practiced for it. We watched film and we were ready.”
The first points for Chapmanville came at the midway point of the first quarter on an old school 3-point play from Hollee Blair. When Blair dropped in her second basket of the quarter the Tigers trailed 16-5 with three minutes left in the first period.
It would be the last basket of the half for the visitors who fell apart under the Warriors pressure.
Two free throws from Kayley Bane started the run before Davidson followed with a stutter step down the lane that turned into a 3-point play.
Another steal by Davidson ended in a layup for Bane which was followed by Davidson going behind her back and through the lane for another score.
“We go after teams and we are blessed to go about nine deep with our personnel,” Boninsegna said. “When I bring in subs we get smaller and quicker. It gives us a different look on defense.”
After 15 straight points and the harassing defense, the frustration boiled over for the Tigers.
An altercation at midcourt ended in a punch thrown by Blair who was ejected from the game. The frustration was in the stands also as a Chapmanville fan was removed after coming down behind the scoring table to voice his displeasure with the officials.
When the first quarter horn sounded, East had closed on a 16-0 run to lead 32-5.
“My teams are always laid back, but when they step on the floor they play hard,” Boninsegna said.
East did not back off of the pressure to start the second period, exploding for 11 straight points to take a 43-5 lead with six minutes to play in the half.
Three free throws for the Tigers stopped the run, but the misery was far from over. Wyoming East closed the final four minutes on a 16-0 run.
When Maggie Trent scored on an inbound pass in the waning seconds, the Warriors led 59-8 at halftime
The stifling defense for East collected 27 steals and allowed just 11 total shots for the Tigers.
“Our defense just took control early and Sky does such a great job running the offense for us and getting us in the right places,” Boninsegna said.
In the first 16 minutes, Davidson had 17 points and 10 steals, while Abby Russell added 16 points with nine steals.
Davidson’s ability to collect steals at midcourt resulted in numerous errant passes and layups on the other end for her and her teammates.
“It is something that sorta comes naturally,” Davidson said of her ability to be so disruptive. “When I was younger, I knew I wasn’t really a scorer. So, I focused on my defense and making my layups. My timing is a big part of it. I watch everything and when I have my opportunity, I take it.”
Now Wyoming East turns its attention to the state tournament and three more wins to be the state champions.
“We will face some really good offensive teams, so we will have to play really aggressive and smart defense,” Boninsegna said of the keys to victory in Charleston. “We will have to rebound really well also. If we can do that, I think we will be competitive and hopefully good things will happen.”
Chapmanville
Hollie Blair 5, Claire Dingess 6, Jaiden Mahon 2, Jena Dingess 1, Riley Lucas 3, .
Wyoming East
Skyler Davidson 21, Hannah Blankenship 7, Daisha Summers 7, Kayley Bane 6, Coleen Lookabill 2, Abby Russell 18, Madison Clark 9, Maggie Trent 2, Laken Toler 8, Charleigh Price 2.
Score by quarters
C: 5 3 4 5 — 17
WE: 32 27 19 4 — 82
3-point goals: C: 1 (Lucas), WE: 6 (Davidson, Blankenship, Russell 2, Toler 2). Fouled out: Chloe Thompson (C)