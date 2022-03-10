NEW RICHMOND — Two years ago, as a Wyoming East team full of promise was decimated by player defections and an injury to a young star, a group of young Warriors was thrown into the varsity fire.
Two years later, the three — starters Garrett Mitchell, Tucker Cook and Chandler Johnson — have fulfilled their own promise.
Mitchell scored 22 points and Tanner Whitten, that injured young star, added 20 as Wyoming East beat Liberty 61-44 to win a Class AA Region 3 co-final and punch its ticket to the state tournament next week in Charleston. It is the Warriors' first trip to Charleston since 2017.
The No. 6 seed Warriors will face a familiar foe in No. 3 seed Bluefield, a team Wyoming East beaten twice, including a week ago in the Section 1 championship game.
It wasn’t easy, though.
Liberty, trying to make its first tournament since 1995, got a big break early when Johnson and then Whitten, the team’s leading scorer, were saddled to the bench in foul trouble. Whitten didn’t play at all in the second quarter.
Enter one Garrett Mitchell, thrown to the wolves two years ago yet responding like a lion on Thursday.
He and Cook hit back-to-back 3s to make a 4-3 lead 10-3 in the first quarter.
In the second, with Whitten and Johnson sitting down – though Johnson did make short appearances – he scored five straight and later hit a 3 before a Cole Lambert basket to make the lead 12, 25-13.
Every basket was needed – Mitchell had 15 points in the first half – because Liberty's Adam Drennen was on a scoring binge of his own with 13, including the first 10 of the second quarter.
“With two of our other scorers on the bench in foul trouble, I definitely had to step up and try to get some buckets,” Mitchell said.
It didn’t shock Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks.
“He’s done that night-in, night out for the last six weeks,” Brooks said. “He’s had a heck of a year all year long. When Whitten and Chandler went down, he stepped it up and you saw it on both ends, defense and scoring the basketball. That was big for us.”
Yet Liberty was right where it wanted to be at the break by closing the half on a 9-2 run to trail by five, 27-22.
“We drew up on the board every aspect of the game that we knew if we controlled that aspect, we would be winning the game or within striking distance,” coach Chad Williams said. “We walked in at halftime, and we said, check mark on every box and we were down five.”
Then the second half happened and the two Warrior stars, especially Whitten, showed why they are so important.
After Johnson hit a 3, his lone basket of the game, Whitten scored the final 12 points of the half. He had a 3-point play and was active around the basket, and on defense had a big block that seemed to spark the offense.
“At the half coach D (Brooks) was reminding me that I was a senior and this was my last ride and we didn’t want to go out like this,” Whitten said “That really sunk in.”
“I laid into him in the locker room there a little bit at halftime,” Brooks said. “My three seniors were moping around. And I don’t know why. It looked like it didn’t mean anything to them. I got on them and they responded in the second half.”
By the end of the third, with Whitten doing his thing, the lead went to 10.
He had a slam in the fourth and Mitchell had his fourth 3 as the Warriors pulled away.
Now they face Bluefield at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Drennen led Liberty with 19 in his final game for the Raiders. Adam McGhee added 10.
“They are always fun to play,” Mitchell said. “It’s always competitive, there is always a big crowd when we play. We have kind of a little rivalry going on.”
“I can’t wait to play them, to be honest with you,” Cook added. “They’re good, we’re good and its always a good game.”
All agreed it helped that the young Warriors got that push two years ago.
“It made them grow up fast,” Brooks said. “They were thrown into the fire, and we played a tough section back then with Bluefield, Shady, Westside. It showed them where they need to be to compete at this level. It drove them to work harder in the offseason, work on their game and you can see they have.”
Liberty (9-13)
Adam McGhee 10, Adam Drennen 19, Ethan Williams 8, Zach Bowman 3, Conner Cantley 2, Kris Bowman 2.
Wyoming East (13-11)
Tanner Whitten 20, Garrett Mitchell 22, Cole Lambert 6, Chandler Johnson 3, Tucker Cook 9, Jacob Howard 1.
L: 5 17 10 12 — 44
WE: 13 14 15 19 — 61
3-point field goals – L: 2 (Williams 2).WE: 6 (Mitchell 4, Johnson 1, Cook 1) Fouled out – L: Simms.