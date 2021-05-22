NEW RICHMOND — The faces have changed over the years for Pineville and Wyoming East High School baseball.
What hasn't changed is the head coach — Ron Mayhew.
For 47 years, the man affectionately called "Chief" has guided the Minutemen and the Warriors to over 900 career wins, becoming the heartbeat of baseball in basketball-crazy Wyoming County.
Prior to the Warriors' game against Greater Beckley Christian Saturday afternoon, current and former Warriors players gathered to induct five new members into their Hall of Fame and honor their longtime coach.
"This is very emotional and I am speechless really," Mayhew said. "I love it. This is really special. Why would you ever want to give this up?"
"He is a true educator. It is hard to tell how many kids he has coached over the years. He loves coaching, he loves the kids and he is a diligent worker," assistant head coach Kevin Hedinger said.
Hedinger has known Mayhew for the better part of his life and has an attachment that goes beyond baseball.
"I met him when I was 12 after my dad was killed in the Buffalo Creek flood. I was young and for a long time he was somebody that filled that spot for me. He has just always been there," Hedinger said.
Hedinger also explained what has made Mayhew such a beloved coach over his many years on the diamond.
"I love baseball, but he absolutely lives for this sport. I can't count the number of kids that he hasn't lost faith in and when they become seniors they are solid baseball players," Hedinger said. "He has tons and tons of patience. That is really what you have to have."
That characteristic patience shown by Mayhew also reached out to Hedinger's sons Jeremy and Christian, who both played for the legendary coach.
"There were times when my kids would have a tough night and we would end up back here at the field at 11:30 p.m. They would want to hit," Hedinger said. "They were my kids and I would say no, we can do that tomorrow. Chief would make me throw batting practice to them for 45 minutes or so. If the last kid on our team would ask him to work with them, he would stay an extra two hours. He has even coached kids from other teams. He just loves baseball and loves kids. You can't find a better person."
Over his stellar career, the one thing that eluded Mayhew for years was a state championship. That all changed in 2012 when Wyoming East beat Herbert Hoover 1-0 in a pitchers duel.
After finishing runner-up in 2011, the 2012 quest started on a rough note. An emotional Hedinger recalled that special time.
"Other than marrying my wife and having my kids and grandkids, the proudest day of my life was when we won that state championship for him. That was a knock on him for a while," Hedinger said. "We had been in the finals here at East twice. I think he was in the finals at Pineville a couple times.
"In 2011, we were loaded and ran into a really good Chapmanville team. The next year we lost the first game of the sectionals and it was single elimination the rest of the way," Hedinger continued. "We had great pitchers and we played fantastic defense. We had just enough hitting to win 1-0."
Hedinger's youngest son was a sophomore on that championship team.
"It was a great feeling to win it for Chief. Since he had never won one before, it was a magical moment to just be a part of that," Christian said. "To see that big smile he had while carrying the trophy was awesome. The love and passion he has for the sport is something you feed off. It made the players love the game."
After the ceremony, Mayhew picked up win No. 425 at Wyoming East when the Warriors topped Greater Beckley Christian 7-1 for their fourth straight win.
Wyoming East used a balanced attack, with eight players combining for 11 hits. Six players knocking in one run each.
Chase Griffith went the distance to get the win for the home team, allowing just four hits.
GBC 100 000 0 — 1 4 0
WE (13-9) 203 101 x — 7 11 1
Pitching — GBC: Hunter Crist, Reece Patterson (3) and Patterson, Connor Miller (3); WE: Chase Griffith and Jacob Ellison. WP:Griffith; LP: Crist. Hitting — GBC: Hunter Crist 1-3, Patterson 1-2, Will Graham 1-3, Connor Miller 1-3 (rbi); WE: Logan Miller 1-3 (rbi, sac),Tanner Whitten 2-3 (2b), Jacob Howard 2-4 (2b, rbi), Brandon Simpson 1-3 (2b, rbi), Chase Griffith 1-3 (rbi), Jacob Ellison 1-3 (rbi), Caden Cook 2-2 (rbi, sac), Jacob Riling 1-1.