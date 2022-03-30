Wyoming East comes from behind to nip Indy

NEW RICHMOND — Savannah Brehm waited seven innings to atone for a pair of what she considered costly mistakes.
But boy did she ever gain atonement.
Brehm’s fly ball to right field scored Maddie Clark with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Warriors a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Independence in a key Class AA Region 3, Section 1 contest.
Brehm’s run-producing play completed a comeback from a 2-1 deficit and came after a lengthy discussion between the umpiring crew and Independence coach Ken Adkins about what he contended was an illegal substitution.
Brehm had hoped for an opportunity to cash in after two errors in the first inning allowed Independence to take an early 2-0 lead.
“My dad (Warriors assistant J.R. Brehm) always says when you mess up pick up your head and keep going you can’t focus on the past,” Brehm said. “(Independence starter Delaney Buckland) was pitching strong all night. There were two outs, and the bases were loaded. I was just trying to hit the ball, make contact.”
To that point, the Warriors were just looking for a base runner in the bottom of the seventh with the bottom if the order due up.
Up to the delay, that 7-8-9 hitters for the Warriors had gone 0-7 with six strikeouts.
“We told the girls, ‘One of you has got to get on,”’ Wyoming East coach Doc Warner said.
He had hoped to get to the top of the order and the big boppers in the lineup.
After the delay, and with just two outs remaining, No. 8 hitter Cadence Clay came up with a key single.
No. 9 hitter Cammie Tilley then reached trying to sacrifice Clay to second and that brought up the top of the order and Warriors’ pitcher Olivia Hylton. Her grounder to third was fielded cleanly but the shortstop looked to third and nobody was covering the bag. By the time she looked back to first Hylton had reached to load the bases.
That brought up Paige Laxton up – and she has been on a torrid home run hitting streak – the Patriots were looking for a strikeout or a ground ball. Laxton did ground ball to third. Tilley was forced there and the relay to first looked like it might end the game, but the throw was a little off and Laxton was able to beat the throw.
After Kayley Bane was hit by a pitch to load the bases again. Brehm came up with her heroics.
Wyoming East won a game without the big knock, instead relying on small ball and station-to-station ball to earn the win.
“You heard our dugout, it was really loud, and you would think that everybody on our team was loud, but the girl that got us started was Cadi and she never says a word,” said Bane, who had doubled and scored on an RBI single by Andrea Laxton in the sixth. “She got us started and when Cammie got that bunt down, we just took off. We are a power hitting team, but we finally got in a groove if hitting consistently this year.”
Independence took that early lead when Buckland and Kassidy Bradbury, the first two hitters of the game, reached and later scored on a passed ball and a wild pitch.
After that Olivia Hylton struck out the side and each time she was threatened pitched out of trouble.
She finished allowing six hits and 10 strikeouts.
Delaney Buckland had a good outing until the final inning. Allowing six hits and striking out 12 with just one walk.
Adkins later admitted he had been mistaken on the rule and said failure to execute was the main culprit that bite his Patriots.
We had chances to take care of business and we did not,” Adkins said. “When you drop balls, we should have had the double play probably …you just can’t do it against good teams. And I said to our kids when we were up 2-0, this is not where we want to be, not against a good team at their place. If one bad thing goes against you, you’re in a mess.”
Independence (7-3) hosts Winfield, Cabell Midland and St. Albans over the next three days. Wyoming East (7-3) is at Chapmanville Friday before a doubleheader Saturday against Herbert Hoover and Logan.
I: 200 000 0 — 2 6 3
WE: 000 001 2 — 3 6 3
Battery – I: Delaney Buckland and Sarah Bragg; Olivia Hylton and Kayley Bane; I: Buckland 2-4, Kassidy Bradbury 2-4 (run) , Brooklyn White (run), Alyssa Daniels 1-3, Savannah Stanley 1-2. WE: Olivia Hylton (run), Paige Laxton 1-3, Kayley Bane 1-3 (2B, run), Andrea Laxton 1-3 (RBI), Savannah Brehm (RBI), Maddie Clark 2-4. Cadence Clay 1-2 (run),. Records: WE: 7-3. Indy 7-3.