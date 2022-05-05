NEW RICHMOND – Wyoming East pitcher Olivia Hylton left the door open ever so slightly for Bluefield Thursday night in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 championship game.
And when they didn’t take advantage, she unceremoniously slammed the door shut in a 5-1 victory that sends the Lady Warriors back to the Region 3 championship.
Wyoming East (18-12) will face the winner of Friday’s scheduled Section 2 championship between Shady Spring and Independence. If the game is postponed — rain is expected in the area — the game will be played Monday at 6 p.m.
Up 1-0 — thanks to an error in the bottom of the third that allowed Hylton to score after she had doubled – Bluefield got to work in the top of the fourth. Abby Richardson singled and stole second and Maddie Lawson then walked. With runners on first and second, coach Barry Reed hoped to move them up.
However, Sandraya Dickey’s bunt attempt was popped up to first baseman Andrea Laxton. Hylton finished off any threat with a strikeout of Sophie Hall and got Mykah Gregory on a slow roller back to the mound.
“The pop fly out on the bunt to Andrea at first base really gave me a little more confidence,” Hylton said of the top of the fourth. “I was like, ‘OK, we can get out of this.’ I have a bad problem of getting runners on second and giving up a hit or two and they end up scoring a couple runs.”
“(Hylton) has been pitching as well as she has all season in the sectional tournament,” Wyoming East coach Doc Warner said. “I don’t think this was her best performance of the postseason, but she did a job getting out of trouble every time they got runners on base.”
Bluefield had another chance in the fifth inning when leadoff hitter Gracie Richardson drew a two-out walk and got to third on a Cara Brown single, but Brown was thrown out trying to steal second on a dart to second base by catcher Kayley Bane.
“That was the difference in the game,” Reed said. “They made the most out of their opportunities and we did not. Our other problem, we gave up four unearned runs tonight. Against a team like Wyoming East, with the pitcher they have, if you give up four unearned runs, you’re sunk. They made the plays, like throwing out our runner trying to steal, and we didn’t and that is the bottom line.”
Wyoming East did take advantage of every opportunity when it counted.
After keeping Bluefield off the board in the top of the fourth, the Warriors added two more runs to go up 3-0. Andrea Laxton and Alivia Monroe, who had two hits, had back-to-back singles to open the inning and they moved up a base when Monroe’s shot got past the left fielder.
Candace Clay chased home with a sacrifice and then Makayla King followed with a run-scoring groundout.
In the fifth another outfield error allowed Bane to move up and she scored on Savannah Brehm’s single.
“We probably were hurt more by the outfield errors tonight then we were in the infield tonight,” Reed said.
The feel-good moment of the evening, at least for Wyoming East, came in the bottom of the sixth when Paige Laxton came to the plate, the senior’s first action in the sectional tournament after injuring her ankle in the season finale against Bluefield last Friday.
She promptly deposited a two-strike pitch over the right field fence and into the wooden bleachers beyond the fence, her 11th home run of the season, which is thought to add to her team season-record total.
“Getting that at-bat really meant a lot to me, to be out there with my team and be able to contribute one (run) or one at-bat to them,” Paige Laxton said. “I didn’t think it was out. When I get a little bit of air under the ball, I automatically think it’s going to be caught.”
Along with being the team’s ace in the circle, Hylton doubles as the team psychic.
Last week against Bluefield in the regular-season finale she called Brehm’s game-winning grand slam un the seventh.
She did it again Thursday.
“I actually called that shot again,” Hylton said, laughing. “I looked over at Danny McKinney and I said, ‘Danny, watch this. First at-bat back from the injury she had earlier in the week, it’s going to be a home run.’ Paige coming in and doing that, I couldn’t be happier for her. I was almost brought to tears.”
Bluefield finished the season 16-12.
B 000 001 0 - 1 4 4
WE 001 211 x - 5 8 1
Battery – B: Cara Brown and Gracie Richardson; WE: Olivia Hylton and Kayley Bane; WP – Hylton. LP – Brown. Hitting – B: C. Brown 1-4; Abby Richardson 1-2 (run); Sandraya Dickey 1-3; Sophie Hall 1-2 (rbi), WE: Olivia Hylton 1-4 (2B run), Kayley Bane 1-3 (rbi); Andrea Laxton 1-3 (run); Alivia Monroe 2-3 (2b, run); Makayla King (rbi), Paige Laxton 1-1 (HR, run, rbi); Chloe Prichard 1-3. Records: WE 18-12. Blue 16-12