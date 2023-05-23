Just before the school year’s end, Wyoming East took a moment to honor its state champion girls basketball team.
A celebration was held Tuesday at the school, recognizing the Warriors’ 57-41 victory over sectional rival Summers County in the Class AA state title game. The Warriors were ranked No. 1 for much of the regular season and finished with a 21-4 record.
It was the team’s third state championship, adding to the titles they won in 2016 and 2021.
The Wyoming East Warriors girls basketball team arrives at a celebration for winning the Class AA state championship Tuesday in New Richmond.
Photos by Jim Cook/The Register-Herald
The Wyoming East Lady Warriors were honored during a celebration of the state championship.
Jim Cook/The Register-Herald
Wyoming East’s Cadence Blackburn, right, hugs Colleen Lookabill as they and teammate Abby Russell enjoy the celebration at Wyoming East.
Jim Cook/The Register-Herald
Lady Warrior Madison Clark waving a friends during the championship celebration at Wyoming East.
Jim Cook/The Register-Herald
West Virginia Sports Legends Hall of Famer, Coach Greg White, was the keynote speaker at the Lady Warriors State Championship celebration.
Jim Cook/The Register-Herald
Mullens native and former Marshall University men’s basketball coach Greg White speaks to the team and the crowd during the celebration.
Jim Cook/The Register-Herald
Kayley Bane enjoying the festivities during the celebration of the Lady Warriors state championship.
Jim Cook/The Register-Herald
East's Abby Russell enjoying the celebration of the Lady Warriors state championship.
Jim Cook/The Register-Hearld
Lady Warriors head coach Angie Boninsegna speaking during the celebration of their state championship held at Wyoming East.
Jim Cook/The Register-Hearld
Coach Angie Boninsegna addressed the crowd, as did Greg White. White is a Mullens native and former head men’s basketball coach at Marshall University.
