230524-photo-east celebration 01.JPG

The Wyoming East Warriors girls basketball team arrives at a celebration for winning the Class AA state championship Tuesday in New Richmond.

 Photos by Jim Cook/The Register-Herald

Just before the school year’s end, Wyoming East took a moment to honor its state champion girls basketball team.

A celebration was held Tuesday at the school, recognizing the Warriors’ 57-41 victory over sectional rival Summers County in the Class AA state title game. The Warriors were ranked No. 1 for much of the regular season and finished with a 21-4 record.

It was the team’s third state championship, adding to the titles they won in 2016 and 2021.

Coach Angie Boninsegna addressed the crowd, as did Greg White. White is a Mullens native and former head men’s basketball coach at Marshall University.

