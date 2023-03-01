brushfork — Westside was hoping a change in armory fortunes would pay off in its sectional semifinal game against rival Wyoming East Wednesday night.
And for three-and-a-half quarters the game at Bluefield’s Brushfork Armory resembled nothing of the teams’ meeting at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center (formerly Armory), when Wyoming East ran out to a huge lead en route to a 66-39 lead.
But Jackson Danielson broke a 41-41 tie with a putback of a missed 3 and Bryson Huff made a 3 from the baseline with 2:20 left as the Warriors escaped with a 52-49 victory.
It was nothing like the first meeting, and Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks lamented that fact.
“I wasn’t happy at all with the way we played tonight,” Brooks said. “They played harder than we did, they wanted it more than we did, and it showed. I told these guys it wasn’t going to be the same game as it was at the Armory a month ago. These guys were going to come and put their nose in your chest and that’s exactly what they did.”
The game was tied at 41-41 when Danielson got his stickback at the 3:27 mark to make it 43-41. A minute later, Huff, who had let the third quarter end without getting a shot off from just beyond 3-point range and heard about it from Brooks during the quarter break, uncorked his key 3 and gave the Warriors a five-point lead, 46-41.
“I’ve had a problem with confidence all season but I saw they were in that 2-3 (zone) and I was open and calling for it,” Huff said. “I knew when I let it go it was going in. It felt really good. and I hadn’t hit one all game. It’s eventually going to go in.”
“That was a big 3 for us right there,” Brooks said. “That was really the first bucket he had all night, it was the first thing he did all night. But it was a big one for us and I think that kind of propelled us forward. We teach our guys if your open shoot the basketball. We want our guys to be confident shooting the basketball.”
Westside coach Derek Evans said of the zone, it was a situation of who was going to get the shot for Wyoming East when they were in the zone, after switching defenses had paid dividends in the first three quarters.
“We had to pick who we were going to let shoot,” Evans said. “We played a little bit of matchup zone, a little man-to-man, we tried to keep them guessing. We were in the zone there and it was kind of, ‘Are we going to let (Garrett) Mitchell shoot it or are we going to let Huff shoot it?’
“We thought it would be different tonight. Their role players shot the ball exceptionally well at Beckley. They were up 20 and were firing away. We thought if we could keep it close it would be a different game and it was.”
Westside led 8-0 out of the gate, 14-8 after one, 30-26 at the half and 39-38 a minute into the fourth quarter.
Aside from the 8-0 Westside run to start the game, Huff’s basket and the 46-41 lead was the largest lead of the game for either team.
Mitchell, hurt in the first game against Westside, had 22 to lead the Warriors, now 15-8. Cole Lambert had 13.
Survive and advance was fully in effect and that fact was the only thing that pleased Brooks.
“We didn’t do anything we teach and I don’t get it,” Brooks said. “We worked on it all week, we had seven days between our last game and this one. I begged and begged and begged these guys not to remember that last game because that was not how it was going to be. I knew they were going to come out and give us everything they had. and they did. Winning the game was the only good thing we did tonight.”
Evans was happy with his team’s effort.
“This is the team we wanted all year, a team that would fight,” Evans said. “We went through some ups and downs, had about a .500 season, win a game, lose a game, win two, lose two. We had a game at Tug Valley where we had them beat through the middle of the game and, like tonight, we just couldn’t close it. In the last four games we played well, showed some promise, we just fell short at the end.”
Senior Hunter Lester led the Renegades in his final game with 13 points. Parker Lambet added nine and senior Dale Bledsoe 8.
Wyoming East will move on to play Bluefield, which knocked off Summers County in the second game 79-49.
Bluefield led 17-5 and built the lead to 39-18 at the half.
Caleb Fuller led the Beavers with 26. William Looney had 14.
Summers was led by 18 points from Brandan Isaac, and Cruz Testerman had 14.
Wyoming East 52, Westside 49
Westside
Dale Bledsoe 3 0-0 8, Hunter Lester 5 3-4 13, Kyler Kenneda 1 0-0 3, Kadien Vance 1 0-0 2, Bryson Blankenship 2 0-1 4, Parker Lambert 4 1-2 9, Coltin Lester 3 0-0 7, Kody Blackburn 0 0-0 0, Kyler Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-7 49
Wyoming East
Garrett Mitchell 6 9-12 22, Cole Lambert 5 2-2 13, Jackson Danielson 1 2-4 4, Jacob Howard 3 0-0 6, Bryson Huff 1 2-3 5, Zach Hunt 0 2-3 2. Totals: 16 17-24 52.
W 14 16 7 9 — 49
WE 11 15 12 14 — 52
Three-point field goals – W: 4 (Bledsoe 2, Kenneda 1, C. Lester 1). WE: 3 (Mitchell 1, Lambert 1, Huff 1). Fouled out – None.
Bluefield 79, Summers County 49
Summers County
Brandan Isaac 8 0-0 18, Sonny Whitt 1 0-0 3, Robey Brown 1 0-0 3, Ryan Oliveros 0 0-0 0, Cruz Testerman 7 0-2 14, Duke Dodson 0 0-0 0, Ethan Eerenberg 1 2-2 4, Peyton Miller 1 0-0 2, Ferrell Mann 0 0-0 0, Michael Judy 2 0-0 5, Ayden Plumley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-4 49.
Bluefield
Kam’ron Gore 4 0-0 9, Sencere Fields 2 0-0 4, Williams Looney 7 0-0 14, Caleb Fuller 10 2-5 26, Brayden Fong 3 0-0 7, RJ Hairston 4 1-3 9, Glenn Keene 1 0-0 3, Gerrard Wade 0 0-0 0, Jase Smith 2 0-0 5, Amir Hairston 1 0-0 2, Ricky Dunford 0 0-0 0, JJ Campbell 0 0-0 0, Jack Hurt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 34 3-8 79.
SC 8 13 14 17 — 49
B 17 22 20 20 — 79
Three-point field goals – SC: 5 (Isaac 2, White 1, Brown 1, Judy 1). B: 8 (Fuller 4, Gore 1, Fong 1, Keene 1, Smith 1). Fouled out – None.
