NEW RICHMOND — The rollout started on Friday.
The response came on Monday.
The result was overwhelmingly positive.
Wyoming East and rival Westside both are in the middle of a field turf project that will outfit the War Zone and the Burial Ground with the latest in synthetic surfaces.
At Wyoming East it was greeted with mostly thumbs up as some of the players and first-year coach Steven Cook got a real first look at the new field on which they will play Friday nights this fall.
“Everybody that came in for lifting (Monday) morning, we all stepped out front and were looking at it,” Cook said. “I saw a lot of the guys lighting up, they were smiling. They are excited to get on it. They think it looks good. I think it looks good.”
A 2015 Wyoming East graduate, Cook, who replaces Jimmy Adkins, said it’s going to be a far cry from when he was playing for the Warriors.
“I remember playing and we would spend a lot of our time out back,” Cook said. “And we would bounce between the field and out back just to try to keep the grass good. And of course, once it started raining in the fall it never dried up and it turned into a mud pit. And it makes things hard. But this turf is going to make our lives way more efficient. We’re going to be clean. You don’t have to worry about the mess that comes from mud. And, we don’t have to mow.”
Cook becomes the sixth coach in school history but the fourth in the last six seasons.
He doesn’t have any high school coaching experience but Cook, who owns an engineering degree from West Virginia University, doesn’t see it as a drawback. He has been teaching math at the high school the last two years.
“When this football job came open, I really debated whether I wanted to do it or not,” he said. “I needed to do it. I care about these kids, I want them to have the same opportunities that I did, build the same memories that I did when I was in high school. I loved football and I just want to give that back.
“It just clicked that this would be a really good way to help a lot of kids out and help them have fun. This is not about me in any way. I’m a teacher. That’s my approach to coaching. Every day kids are getting a lesson. It may be something simple. But I’m giving every single one of them some of my time and I think that is important.”
Cook is aware of the numbers.
He played on three of the 10 teams that made the postseason in the school’s history for coach Gary Poindexter. But the team is 6-9 all-time in the postseason after starting 4-0 en route to winning the Class AA state title in 1999. The team was 6-2 after 2001, when the Warriors won their last playoff game, a 6-0 victory against Independence.
More important to present day is the fact that Wyoming East is 4-20 since its last playoff appearance in 2019. Last year the team did score 232 points (23.2), but had a hard time stopping the opposition, giving up a school-record 486, including 242 in the last four.
It paints a grim picture.
Cook, 26 and born the year before Wyoming East opened when Pineville and Mullens consolidated, is having none of it.
“I’m not worried about that, if we change the culture the football will come, it’s that simple,” Cook said. “You set expectations. I’m not talking about in total, I’m talking about character expectations. Day 1, weight room, I said, ‘We’re not using profanity.’ And now that’s gone.”
He said there are a lot of similarities to the first time he walked in the fieldhouse as a freshman and eight years later when he walked in as a first-year coach.
“It’s new,” the former Wyoming County all-state lineman said. “It’s an all-new adventure and I’m going to take the same approach to coaching as I did playing. You’re going to show up every day, and you’re going to work hard. It really is that simple. That’s my message to the kids. It’s so simple. If you work hard you are going to get the results.”
Cook said he has no shortage of mentors to rely on, including his assistant coach Kevin Hedinger, who was an assistant with Poindexter during Cook’s days as a player.
The Warriors open the Cook era on their new turf against traditional rival Westside on Friday, Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.