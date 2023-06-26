Coming off their most successful golf event ever in Raleigh County, area Marshall alumni now have Wyoming County in their sights.
The Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club will host its fifth annual Wyoming County Big Green Golf Outing on Saturday, July 8, at Clear Fork Golf Course in Oceana. Registration will run 8-9:45 a.m. and the tournament will start with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
All proceeds will go to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation and Alumni Association to provide scholarships for the students and student-athletes at Marshall University.
Marshall athletics representatives will be there.
Individual entry fee is $75 per person. There are also corporate sponsorships available for $350 and include a sign on the course and four golfers.
Sponsors who choose not to play but want to sponsor a hole can do so for $100 per sign.
Golfers may line up their own foursomes provided they get their applications in by Saturday. Anyone not in a foursome can send in registration and be placed in a competitive group.
Spots are limited, so it is recommended entries be sent in by Saturday. A record 96 golfers played in the 33rd annual event at Grandview Country Club in May. The field was complete three weeks before the event.
To enter, send any names, sponsor names and phone numbers, along with check made payable to MUSCABGC, to MUSCABGC, P.O. Box 642, Beckley, WV 25802. PayPal is also available at musoutherncoalfields@gmail.com, or Venmo @Southern-Coalfields.
Questions can be sent via email at musoutherncoalfields@gmail.com or via phone to: Gary Poindexter (304-923-5734); Rick Rezzonico (304-923-9764); Larry Foster (304-573-5336); Doug Leeber (304-266-8766); Miranda Elkins (304-894-2636); or Amanda Ashley (304-890-9215).
The association can also be found on Facebook at Marshall University Coalfields Alumni & Big Green Club.
