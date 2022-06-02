Famed professional wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler will make an appearance at Retro Reset Video Games and Collectibles in Oak Hill on Saturday.
Lawler will be there from noon to 3 p.m. to sign autographs and have his picture taken with fans. Autographs and photos are $30 each, or get both for $50. There is also a package that includes autograph, photo and Funko Pop for $80, while supplies last.
Lawler is a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer who has held more recognized championships than any other wrestler in history. He unified the American Wrestling Association and World Class Wrestling Association world titles when he defeated World Class champion Kerry Von Erich in 1988 after the referee stopped the match due to excessive bleeding from a laceration on Von Erich’s forehead.
He is also an accomplished artist.
Retro Reset is located at 1440 East Main St. in Oak Hill. Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart, a legendary manager in the World Wrestling Federation, World Championship Wrestling and in Memphis, was there last month and owner Clay Williamson was happy with the turnout.
“Jimmy went pretty well for being our first event, but we are looking to have an even better turnout for Jerry,” he said.
Williamson said other wrestlers will appear in the future, as well as actors, including “The Predator” actor Brian Prince, scheduled to be there on Aug. 6. He said there are “more announcements to come.”
“These are big events for our store, but to continue doing them we have to have community support as gear events aren’t cheap,” he added. “We hope this gives people a chance to meet these people without having to go to bigger events that cost more.”
Lawler has a promotional video for Saturday’s event that is posted on Facebook (facebook.com/retroresetvideogamesandcollectibles/).
Preregistration is available online at www.retroresetvgac.com.
