West Virginia University will host a statewide virtual town hall meeting on Thursday to share ideas and tips on how to support youth and scholastic sports athletes and coaches through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will last from 3 to 4 p.m. Registration can be made at wvu.zoom.us.
Leaders from the WVU Center for Applied Coaching and Sport Sciences and WVU athletics will particpate. They are Travis Trickett (assistant football coach), Dayna Charbonneau (director of clinical and sport psychology), Michael Ryan (program coordinator for CPASS athletic coaching education), Johannes Raabe (sport and exercise psychology assistant professor) and Kristen Dieffenback (director for the Center for Applied Coaching and Sport Science).
Registration is limited for this free, online event. Participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions on how to join the meeting by computer or telephone. If you are unable to register, email CoachingEd@mail.wvu.edu for the link to the event recording which will be sent after the meeting concludes.