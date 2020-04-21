West Virginia University’s Center for Applied Coaching and Sport Science will be offering a five-week online Town Hall Series via Zoom. Following are the dates and times:
Coaching from a Distance:
Useful Apps, April 23, 3-4 p.m.
Sport practices being put on hold presents many challenges for coaches and athletes. Join WVU men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford and Penn State Athletics’ Assistant Athletic Director for Applied Health & Performance Science Josh Nelson and others in a discussion of the Apps and web resources they find most helpful in connecting and coaching with their athletes from a distance.
Supporting and Building Resiliency
in Athletes, April 30, 3-4 p.m.
Being able to handle challenges and adversity is an essential skill in sport and life. WVU’s women’s gymnastics coach Jason Butts and other leading professionals will share tips and answer community questions about how to support and develop resiliency in developing athletes.
Developing Long Lasting Athleticism
through Youth Sports, May 7, 3-4 p.m.
Everyone should have an opportunity to develop the ABCs of athleticism: agility, balance, coordination and speed. This Town Hall meeting will focus on a discussion of what are the best ways to ensure that our sport programs develop the essential foundation for long lasting and well-rounded athleticism.
Developing West Virginia Athletes —
a statewide community discussion, May 14, 3-4 p.m.
In a follow up to the May 7 Town Hall meeting, this event will guide and encourage community focused discussion on how West Virginia youth and scholastic sports continue to grow and support our athletes.
Returning to Play in West Virginia,
May 21, 3-4 p.m.
What does return to play look like after COVID? How might the current situation impact the future of the youth and scholastic sport experience in West Virginia? Bring your questions and concerns to an open panel discussion with experts from the sports medicine and sport science fields.
To register, visit wvu.zoom.us.