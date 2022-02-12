WVU Tech women win fifth straight game

Brittney Justice had team-highs of 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals as WVU Tech breezed past Carlow 85-51 Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Justice was 5-of-9 from 3-point range for the Golden Bears, who have won five straight games.
Tech (13-14, 10-5 River States Conference) outscored Carlow 28-6 in the first quarter.
Bri Ball added 15 points and Leonor Ferreira came off the bench to score 11 points in 12 teams.
Carly LaZar had 11 points for the Celtics (8-20, 0-15).
The Golden Bears have three games over six days to close out the regular season. They will visit Indiana East Monday at 11 a.m., then will host Bluefield State on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) and Ohio Christian on Saturday, Feb. 19. It will be Senior Day and will tip off at 3 p.m.