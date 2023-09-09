A young WVU Tech women's soccer team took a positive step Saturday afternoon.
Shaking off Milligan's go-ahead goal midway through the second half, the Golden Bears got an equalizer from one of their 13 freshmen. The day ended in a 1-1 tie at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Soccer Complex.
The draw snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Golden Bears dating back to the final four games of last season.
Tech (0-5-1) took 11 total shots and eight shots on goal.
"Not our best show and not our worst show," Tech coach Kate Carr said. "I've talked to them many times about making progress and trying not to take too many steps backwards with a few different things that we have been working on. It was a good show as far as the progress that we're trying to make."
The teams battled through a scoreless first half, but that changed when Lauren Hawkley scorched a goal past a diving Sandra Garcia Quilez to put Milligan (1-2-1) ahead 1-0 in the 66th minute.
The Golden Bears didn't falter, however.
In the 82nd minute, Jenna Gue took a ball from fellow freshman Carson Barr and fired a long range shot over Milligan keeper Akyla Walcott to tie the game. It was the first career goal for Gue, a 2023 Lincoln County graduate.
"Jenna, as well as many of our newer players, they all have the intensity that we ask them to come with," Carr said. "It's something that we've lacked in the past, so we're less likely to have those games where we fold under the pressure of being down a goal. We've been really good about having comeback goals lately in the first few games of the season, so again that shows our efforts toward making this a different step in the right direction to maintain that and to really drive to win games as opposed to just fold under pressure."
After being shut out in their first three games, the Golden Bears have scored four goals over their last three.
Quilez made five saves and now has 38 in five games. She also made a key play on a ball that seemed to squirt out of her reach before falling on it at a Milligan player's feet before the player had a chance to make a shot attempt.
Tech will host Blue Mountain University (Miss.) Wednesday at 3 p.m.
"It's a good show to what we're capable of," Carr said. "So we've got a lot left in us and a lot of things that we still want to work on and make better every time we come out. I think this shows that we have it in us to do really well this year."
