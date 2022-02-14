The WVU Tech women saw their winning streak come to an end with a 90-87 loss Monday at Indiana East.
Leonor Ferreira scored a career-high 22 points for the Golden Bears, who had won five in a row. Bri Ball had 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Brittney Justice and Whittney Justice added 18 and 14 points, respectively.
Addie Brown scored 23 points and Kami McEldowney 20 for the Red Wolves (21-6 overall, 12-3 River States Conference). Kennedy Griffin followed with 19 and Tia Tolbert had 10.
Tech (13-15, 10-6) will return home for its final two games of the regular season, first Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Bluefield State. The season finale will be Saturday against Ohio Christian for Senior Day. Tip-off will be 3 p.m.