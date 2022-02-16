WVU Tech women breeze by Bluefield State

Five players scored in double figures as WVU Tech defeated Bluefield State 86-47 Wednesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Brittney Justice finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Alanis Hill had a game-high 19 points and also had five assists and four rebounds.
Bri Ball had 15 points, Whittney Justice 12 points and six assists and Alyssa Taylor 11 points and five boards. Makayla Jones grabbed eight rebounds.
Tech, which has won six of its last seven games, shot 55.4 percent from the floor.
Azariah Binford led the Big Blues (3-17) with 11 points. She and Alexus Tucker both had five assists.
The Golden Bears (14-15 overall, 10-6 River States Conference) will close their regular season Saturday with a conference game against Ohio Christian. Tip-off will be 3 p.m.
The men’s teams will play at 1 p.m.
As part of Homecoming week celebration, admission to both games will be free.