WVU Tech's Fletcher Caponecchia is hugged by teammate Sergio Sanchez (8) after scoring a goal during the Golden Bears' 4-2 win over University of Maine at Fort Kent Wednesday night at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.

Four players scored goals as WVU Tech handed Maine-Fort Kent its first loss, 4-2, Wednesday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.

Manuel Garcia, Sergio Sanchez, Michael Barton and Fletcher Caponecchia each had a goal in the win for the Golden Bears (8-0-1), who are now at the top of the list among the others receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25. Keeper Coque Martinez had six saves.

UMFK (7-1-2) is tied with Florida National for first in the USCAA Division I national rankings.

Tech will visit Ohio Christian Saturday at 4 p.m. for the first of a three-game road trip.

