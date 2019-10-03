Four players scored goals as WVU Tech handed Maine-Fort Kent its first loss, 4-2, Wednesday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Manuel Garcia, Sergio Sanchez, Michael Barton and Fletcher Caponecchia each had a goal in the win for the Golden Bears (8-0-1), who are now at the top of the list among the others receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25. Keeper Coque Martinez had six saves.
UMFK (7-1-2) is tied with Florida National for first in the USCAA Division I national rankings.
Tech will visit Ohio Christian Saturday at 4 p.m. for the first of a three-game road trip.