At the college level, playing well inside your respective conference is a key to making a postseason run. With that in mind, every team hopes to be riding some positive momentum when conference play rolls around.
Heading into River States Conference play next week, the WVU Tech volleyball team is riding a tidal wave of momentum.
“We are excited to start conference (play),” interim head coach Amber Linville said. “We have probably played more non-conference games to open the season than any of other teams in our conference. Hopefully that experience will help us rise above our competition.”
The Golden Bears put an exclamation point on non-conference play this weekend by defeating four NCAA Division II opponents during the three-day Concord Classic.
WVU Tech plays its conference games at the NAIA Division II level and senior outside-hitter, Katelyn Byrd relishes playing the upper level of competition.
“Since we are NAIA, we like to play against the NCAA teams,” Byrd said. “They think they are better than us, so we get to go out there and prove them wrong. I like when people look down on us and we can go prove them wrong.”
The wins over the weekend included triumphs over Concord University (3-2), Ohio Valley University (3-1) and Glenville State College (3-0).
Senior setter, Konstantina Pateli was named to the All-Tournament team and was one of the three Golden Bears to be named RSC Player of the Week for their positions.
Along with Pateli at setter, Byrd was named RSC Attacker of the Week and Sawyer Hawgood earned RSC Defender of the Week.
“They are all different individuals. They are their own person and their own athlete, but on the court, we could not function without any of them,” Linville said.
“We have a very diverse team, but it works for us because the girls come together so well. They communicate and they know where to be on the floor.”
Pateli is a four-year starter who is approaching an incredible career milestone of 5,000 assists for her career and could accomplish that during conference play. Hawgood may not get the glory that the front-line players gather, but her coach explained her importance to the team.
“I have never seen anyone like Sawyer hit the floor like she does and bounce back up,” Linville said, smiling. “She goes after every ball and her determination to protect the back row brings this team together. Without her passing and her movement in the back row, Nina would never get the set.”
“I think it is definitely overlooked sometimes in volleyball, just being a defensive specialist,” Hawgood said. “We have three girls on the team whose job is taking care of the back row. I think it is a vital part of volleyball. We are the ones that see everything that happens on the court. We transfer what we see in the back to our hitters and blockers in the front and to our setter.”
Byrd was dominant for Tech at the net over the weekend recording 57 kills to go along with 36 digs to help her team sweep the four matches.
“You don’t want to get caught behind one her swings,” Linville said. “If (Kate) gets hold of a good set, it is going down, no matter where the block is. She has an amazing drive and she has played through injuries. Kate is just an amazing athlete.”
Although they have been slowed by injury recently, WVU Tech is also reaping the benefits of some former high school standouts from Raleigh County, freshman Brooklyn Cook (Shady Spring) and sophomore Abigail Hill (Greater Beckley Christian).
“(Brooklyn) is getting major minutes for a freshman and she has really stepped up,” Linville said. “Abi is going to be a threat when she gets back. I am really pleased with our local kids, they are are all playing really well.”
WVU Tech was predicted to finish fourth in the RSC this year. Linville thinks her team can make a run at the No. 1 spot by year’s end.
“I absolutely believe we can,” Linville said quickly. “Of the six players that we have on the floor, we have four seniors that are hungry for a conference championship. They haven’t had that yet and they really want it. With the attitudes that they have right now, I really think we are going to do it.”
