WVU Tech men pick up Division I Youngstown State

The WVU Tech men's basketball team has already had seven games canceled due to Covid-19 issues. But that opened the door for a big addition to the schedule.
The Golden Bears will travel to NCAA Division I Youngstown State on Monday. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
Tech is 3-3 after Saturday's 77-69 loss at NAIA No. 15 University of the Cumberlands. It was the Golden Bears' first game in three weeks.
Youngstown is coached by former West Virginia assistant Jerrod Calhoun. He spent five seasons on the staff of Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins before being named the head coach at Fairmont State.
He spent five seasons with the Falcons, leading them to a NCAA Division II national runner-up finish in 2017.
Calhoun started his coaching career as a student assistant at Cincinnati for two seasons, also under Huggins.
Also on the Youngstown staff is Beckley native Jason Slay. The Woodrow Wilson graduate was hired by Calhoun in his first season of 2017-18.
Slay got his start as an assistant for one season at Hargrave Military Academy before serving one-year stints at Georgia Southern, East Tennessee and Tennessee State.
The Penguins were supposed to play at WVU at the Coliseum on Dec. 2 but the game was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns at Youngstown. The game has not been rescheduled.
