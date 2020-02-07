WVU Tech men host Indiana East in first-place showdown

High school basketball fans have been treated to some monumental showdowns this season inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The college hoopsters will carry that torch Saturday when WVU Tech hosts Indiana East in a men's and women's doubleheader. The women are slated for a 1 p.m. start, with the men tipping at 3 p.m.
Both the WVU Tech teams sit atop the East Division standings in the River States Conference heading into today's play.
"We both are just plugging away. The River States is a really good conference," first-year men's head coach James Long said. "We both have good things going on right now and both teams are working really hard. Both of us are getting teams' best games right now considering the position we are in. It is really cool to be a part of."
The clash on the men's side will be a matchup to sit alone at the top spot in the East Division. Currently the Golden Bears (17-7) and the Red Wolves (17-9) are tied for first place.
The winner of today's battle also controls its own destiny, not only in the East race, but also for the regular season championship, which earns the winner an automatic bid to the, NAIA Division II national tournament.
"We have been honest with our team and they understand the implications of this game," Long said. "One thing we have really stressed to the team is, just do your job. Do what we have been doing."
Both teams enter today's game with 11-1 conference records. Tech is riding a six-game win streak and has won nine of its last 10 games. Indiana East has been equally impressive, winning seven straight.
The game will be the second meeting between the two schools this season, with IU East taking the first game convincingly on its home floor, 86-63, back in early December.
"We are a completely different team than when we played them the last time," Long said. "I am really confident in our guys against anybody if they do their job and play hard. That is what it is going to come down to. East is a really good team with great tradition, great coaching and great players. This is the type of game that you hope to be a part of and I am really excited for our guys. I believe in them."
In the December matchup, Red Wolves' guard Bishop Smith lit up the Golden Bears for 29 points, playing all 40 minutes of the contest.
Smith ranks 17th in the nation, averaging over 21 points per game, and is fourth in the nation with four field goals per game from behind the arc. The senior was 5-for-11 from deep in the first meeting.
"He is a really good player, not only in our league, but in the country," Long said. "He is a special scorer and a competitor. He is going to get his points. We just have to do our best to limit him. He has been a good scorer for them for a long time and he can score in a variety of ways."
Junior Arrey leads the Golden Bears at the point guard position, scoring over 17 points per game while grabbing six rebounds, handing out nearly six assists to go along with two steals per game.
"Junior has been unbelievable for us. He has really embraced being a leader for this team and really competes," Long said. "Junior has really helped us move forward."
Along with Arrey's strong play, several players have contributed to the recent success for the Golden Bears.
"At the beginning of the season it was tough because we did lose a lot production-wise," Long explained. "It is hard to ask guys to adopt roles really quickly. It takes some time and that is what happened with us. Our guys have become really comfortable with themselves and who we are as a team. We have an interesting dynamic and we have done a really good job of adapting to what is working during a game."
Prior to the men's game, the No. 25-ranked WVU Tech women will attempt to maintain their dominance in the RSC with a season sweep of the Red Wolves.
The Golden Bears (20-6) are riding a 14-game winning streak and have a 12-0 mark in league play. Tech also has a four-game bulge over second place Rio Grande in the East and four-game lead over Midway in the race for the best overall record in the RSC.
A win today will clinch the top spot in the conference and a second straight trip to the national tournament.
The Tech women sit inside the NAIA Division II top 10 in 3-point field goal percentage (.395), total scoring offense (2,079) and scoring offense at 83 points per game.
Anna Kowalska's squad has been dominant this year and sits inside the top 26 in the nation in 14 categories.
Five players average over nine points for the Golden Bears, led by Brittney Justice at 17 points per game. Senior Laura Requena holds down the top spot on the boards with over seven rebounds per game.
In the first meeting, WVU Tech beat Indiana East 106-80, with six players scoring in double figures. Tech shot over 50 percent from deep and nearly 60 percent from the floor in the win.
