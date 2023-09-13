It’s still early in the season, but frustration has already set in.
WVU Tech gave up two goals in four minutes, dropping a 2-0 game to Mount Vernon Nazarene Wednesday night at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
It was the third straight loss for the Golden Bears (1-4-1), who have been outscored 8-1 during that span.
“I thought the first half was pretty even, and the start of the second half we actually were completely on top for the first 25 minutes,” Golden Bears head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said.
“Then that first goal comes against the run of play, and we’re just in a bad run of form right now where when we concede that first goal our heads kind of drop and let the game get away from us a little bit.”
It seemed to happen Wednesday night, when Keon Boney found Aaron Jolly for a goal in the game’s 69th minute.
“It looked like it just came from a throw-in and poor defending on our part,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We let the striker turn and put in a good cross, and then our defenders were sleeping at the back post and they finished it. But we should have dealt with the throw-in to begin with.”
The same duo of Jolly and Boney connected once again four minutes later, and what had been a competitive game was suddenly a two-goal advantage for the Cougars, who won their fifth straight game since starting 0-2.
“I know we’ve got a lot of quality, but right now we are a young team and we’re getting punished for mistakes,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We just can’t seem to catch a break at the moment. We’ve had a few poor results and we’re letting that affect us a little bit.”
The game was physical throughout but things especially picked up in the second half. There were three yellow cards after halftime, and Tech’s Vasco Berardo was given a red card for violent behavior 1. That resulted in an automatic ejection and the Golden Bears played the final 5:34 down a man.
Berardo will have to sit out Tech’s next game Sept. 21 at home versus Midway in the team’s River States Conference opener.
Players were visibly frustrated on the sideline after the game.
“The boys are very frustrated because we’re actually not playing badly, but the results are going against us,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “It’s always disappointing when you lose a game.”
l l l
The day started on a decidedly better note for the Tech women’s team, which defeated Blue Mountain (Miss.) 4-0 for its first win of the season.
The Golden Bears (1-5-1) scored two goals in each half. Ares Canut, Isabella Covarrubias, Carson Barr and Maddie Lott all scored goals, with Canut and Emilia Bottom providing assists.
Keeper Sandra Garcia Quilez had six saves for Tech, which will host Midway to open league play Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
