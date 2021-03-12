CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Five players scored in double figures and WVU Tech shot nearly 55 percent from the floor to defeat Rochester (Mich.) 85-72 in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament on Friday.
Tech, the No. 3 seed in Crestview Hills Bracket A, will play No. 1 Shawnee State Saturday at noon. The winner will advance to the Sweet Sixteen next week in Kansas City, Mo.
Darrin Martin scored 17 points and Andreas Jonsson 16 for the Golden Bears (13-6), who made 28 of 51 field goals. Tamon Scruggs scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half and also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Juvante Hayes added 13 points and Ashton Parker scored 10.
Virgil Walker Jr. finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for the second-seeded Warriors (13-4), but missed on 11 of his 12 3-point attempts. Rochester was 6-of-30 (20 percent) from deep as a team.
It was Tech’s second-ever win in a national tournament game and the first for second-year head coach James Long. The Golden Bears were supposed to play Grace College in the tournament last year before it was canceled because of the coronavirus.
NAIA No. 6 Shawnee State (26-2) is the Mid-South Conference regular season and tournament champion.
The Bears are ranked at the top of the NAIA in blocks (161) and blocks per game (5.8), are second in defensive rebounds (32.7), defensive field goal percentage (37.2), and total offensive rebounds (1,263) and are fourth in rebounds per game (45.1). The Bears are also ranked inside the national top six in rebounding margin (plus-11.3), and total assists (466) and are eighth in defensive field goal percentage (29) as well as ninth in scoring offense (2,363).
EJ Onu, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound senior forward, tops the nation in blocks per game (4.1) and total blocks (115). The Mid-South Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year averages 17.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.
James Jones leads Shawnee with 19.3 points and 4.1 assists.