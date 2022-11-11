WVU Tech got lots of good news on Friday. The Golden Bears will be hoping for more on Saturday.
Defender Enrique Ezuerro Lopez was named the River States Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Oliver Hewitt-Fisher the Coach of the Year, the league announced Friday afternoon.
It is the third honor for Hewitt-Fisher (2019, 2020).
The other three awards went to one man — Rio Grande’s Vilius Labutis has been named Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
That means there will be a lot of star power on the field when Tech hosts Rio Grande for the RSC Tournament championship at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., changed from 3 p.m. due to weather concerns.
At stake is an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.
Tech (14-2-3) won the conference’s regular season championship and No. 1 seed for the tournament, getting the tiebreaker over the RedStorm (13-3-2). Both finished with 8-0-1 league records.
The rivals played to a 1-1 draw in their only regular season meeting Oct. 15 in Rio Grande. The tiebreaker came down to goals conceded against conference opponents — Tech gave up two, while the RedStorm allowed three.
Defense will likely be the name of the game on Saturday. Tech has 11 clean sheets to Rio’s 10.
Tech, which has not allowed a goal in a five-game win streak since the tie at Rio, has given up a conference-low 13 goals (0.72 per game). Keeper Lucas Rivera Paramiro (46 saves) leads the league in save percentage (.836), goals against (9) and goals-against average (0.64), benefiting from a defense that has not allowed many chances.
“Honestly our defense has been very good the last month or two,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We’re keeping it very tight to the back and thus giving us a solid foundation to go on and win games.”
Like Tech, Rio has only allowed nine goals and is unscored upon in five games since Oct. 15.
The RedStorm has been more productive on offense, scoring 95 goals to Tech’s 45. Rio has games of 11, 10, 14 and 20 goals.
Leading the way is Labutis, a junior midfielder from Ireland who has 14 goals and seven assists, a .318 shot percentage and a .568 shots-on-goal percentage.
“They’ve got good players all over the field,” said Hewitt-Fisher, who played at Rio Grande and was a 2012 NAIA first-team All-American. “They like to get balls wide and get balls in the box. They move the ball well. But I think at times they can be vulnerable at the back, so hopefully we can exploit that.”
Joining Lopez and Paramio on the first-team for Tech are forward Endjick Albert, midfielder Omar Belahna and defender Julian Diaz. On the second team is defender Ruben Martin Macias.
Honorable mention selections are midfielders Joan Hernandez and Edward Tordoff and defender Andrija Milenkovic. On the Champions of Character Team is Abdelrahman Rabie.
Keeper Sandra Garcia from the Tech women’s team made second-team, and Jenefer Luguvi was named a Champion of Character.
Awards will be presented after Saturday’s game.
