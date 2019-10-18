WVU Tech Golden Bears weather the RedStorm

The WVU Tech men’s soccer team opened the 2019 season with back-to-back overtime wins. Thursday night, the Golden Bears again proved to be the better team in overtime.
A perfect assist from Jason Constable was kicked in by Fletcher Caponecchia with 7:31 left in the second extra period to give Tech a thrilling, 1-0 win over longtime nemesis, Rio Grande.
“I am very happy with the result,” WVU Tech head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said, smiling. “It was a close game that could have gone either way. Our keeper made a huge save in the second half on the penalty kick.”
WVU Tech entered the contest ranked No. 18 in the latest NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll, while Rio Grande (11-3) was ranked No. 10. With both teams undefeated in River States Conference play, a win Thursday was paramount to get a leg up for the conference championship.
The Golden Bears started fast and kept heavy pressure on the RedStorm, dominating the shots in the regulation, 11-4. Unfortunately for Tech, none of the shots could find the back of the net.
“The first 60 minutes I thought we controlled it, but as the game went on, we started to lose control of it and they came back into it,” Hewitt-Fisher said.
With just over 16 minutes left in regulation, the game nearly slipped through the fingers of the Golden Bears when Rio Grande was awarded a penalty kick.
Nicolas Cam Orellana stepped in for the crucial kick for the Red Storm, but Tech keeper, Jorge Martinez, made the save of the game to preserve the match.
“We kind of scouted them and their No. 9 has taken two PK’s this season,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “He has gone the same way both times. We told our keeper to go to the striker’s right. He went the right way and made a great save.”
The RedStorm nearly ended the game early in the first overtime period with two good looks at the net. Martinez saved the first attempt and Tech was able to clear the second look.
“We started slow in overtime and they got as couple of good chances which was a little worrisome,” Hewitt-Fisher admitted. “I think they started to get tired in the overtime. We brought on some fresh legs and that kind of made the difference in the end.”
The winning goal seemed to come out of nowhere when Tech attacked in a flurry at the net.
“We kicked the ball out of the back and switched it from left to right. I think we overloaded them on the back post and it was a great finish,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We had chances ourselves. One finally fell to us and we will take it.”
Normally a draw may not have hurt either team. However, in the battle for the RSC title, getting the win was ket for the Golden Bears.
“A draw would have been better for (Rio) because the tiebreaker that separates the teams if everything is all square is goals conceded,” Hewitt-Fisher explained. Right now we have conceded more goals than them. We needed to get this win.”
WVU Tech (12-0-1) hosts Milligan College Saturday at Paul Cline Stadium before another big conference battle Thursday when it hosts Point Park University (Pa.).
“We still have three tough conference games ahead,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “Point Park has been doing really well this season and we know that is going to be tough. (Indiana University East) away, that is not going to be an easy place to go on the last day of the season. We still have some huge games ahead.”
