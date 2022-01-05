The WVU Tech women's and men's basketball games against Indiana Southeast on Thursday will be played at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The women will play at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.
The games had originally been scheduled for Appalachian Bible College with the New River CTC Invitational being played at the Convention Center all week. However, the building became available when the New River tournament postponed its Thursday games due to an impending snow storm.
The women (5-10, 3-2 River States Conference) are coming off Sunday's 75-66 win over Siena Heights (Mich.). Indiana Southeast (6-9, 2-4) is in fifth place in the West Division.
Tech's men (14-2, 5-0) has won 11 straight games but has not played since a 104-80 victory over Indiana East on Dec. 21. The Grenadiers (5-12, 3-3) have lost three of their last four.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber