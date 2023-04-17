There stands to be quite a bit of blue and gold in the Beckley area on May 9.
The Mountaineer Athletic Club’s Coaches Caravan will run that week, and its annual stop in Raleigh County will be at The Resort at Glade Springs. The event will run 5:30-7:30 p.m.
That same night, former Mountaineer kicker Casey Legg will speak at the South Central Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Sharing the Victory Banquet at Tamarack. That event will start at 6:30 p.m.
“This will be the 51st Coaches Caravan for southern West Virginia, and it’s the longest continuous fundraising event for West Virginia University,” said Jim Ferguson with the Mountaineer Athletic Club. “We’re not going to do the golf tournament like we’ve done in the past.”
New WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker will be in attendance. He was hired in November after serving the same post at North Texas for six years.
He will be joined by several coaches, including men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins and football coach Neal Brown. New Mountaineer mascot Mikel Hager and athletics department officials will also be there.
Glade Springs will be the second of four stops for the caravan, all in consecutive days. The whirlwind week will start in Wheeling, followed by Glade Springs, Parkersburg and Martinsburg.
“At one time there was 10 or 12 caravans,” Ferguson said. “They went down to Charlotte. They went down to Texas. They have shortened that down to just four caravan stops in West Virginia. This came about because it was taking up a lot of their (the coaches’) time. Now they’re going to hit four stops and it will work better for their schedules.”
Cost of the event is $50 per seat, or sponsorship tables are available for $750. Each table seats 10.
Go to wvusports.com to register.
“We’re just looking for a good time, fellowship and hopefully we can have a big crowd there,” Ferguson said.
Fans can also head over to Tamarack in Beckley and listen to the testimony of Casey Legg. The former WVU kicker is an Academic All-American and last week was named to the Hampshire Honor Society, comprised of college football players from all divisions who maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or better throughout their college careers.
Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, a native of Mullens, will also be there. D’Antoni led the Thundering Herd to a 24-8 record this season and was rewarded with a three-year contract extension.
There will be a 6 p.m. VIP Meet and Greet before the dinner and program get started.
Cost for the event is $100 per ticket. Tables are available for $750, as well as a silver package for $1,250 and a gold package for $2,000.
To register of for more information, contact Bret Floyd at 304-731-5176 or email at bfloyd@fca.org.
