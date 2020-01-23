Proposed sectional and regional seeding from 2020-24.
Principals and Athletic Directors have until Feb. 7
Golf
AAA
Region 1
Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University, Wheeling Park
Region 2
Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington
Region 3
Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley
AA
Region 1
Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser, North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir
Region 2
Braxton County, Clay County, Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Philip Barbour, Roane County, Robert C Byrd
Region 3
Bluefield, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty R, Nicholas County, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Wyoming East, Westside
Region 4
Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Scott, Sissonville, Wayne, Winfield
A
Region 1
Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Valley, Wheeling Central, Williamstown, Wood County Christian
Region 2
Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, East Hardy, Harman, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, Pocahontas County, South Harrison Trinity Christian, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley, Union
Region 3
Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Montcalm, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County, Webster County
Region 4
Buffalo, Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Man, Ravenswood, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van, Wahama, Wirt County
Cross Country
AAA
Region 1
Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University, Wheeling Park
Region 2
Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington
Region 3
Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley
AA/A
Region 1
Berkeley Springs, Cameron, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Grafton, Hundred, Keyser, Madonna, Magnolia, North Marion, Oak Glen, Paden City, Paw Paw, Philip Barbour, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Weir, Wheeling Central
Region 2
Braxton County, Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, East Hardy, Elkins, Gilmer County, Lewis County, Liberty H H, Lincoln, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Pendleton County, Pickens, Roane County, Robert C Byrd, South Harrison, Trinity Christian, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley, Union
Region 3
Section 1 Bluefield, Charleston Catholic, Clay County, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, Herbert Hoover, Independence, James Monroe, Liberty R, Mount View, Nicholas County, Pikeview, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Shady Spring, Summers County, Webster County, Westside, Wyoming East
Region 4
Buffalo, Calhoun County, Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Nitro, Parkersburg Catholic, Poca, Point Pleasant, Ravenswood, Scott, Sherman, Sissonville, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Van, Wayne, Williamstown, Winfield, Wirt County
Boys Soccer
AAA
Region 1
Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston, Wheeling Park
Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University
Region 2
Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills
Section 2 Hampshire, Jefferson, Washington
Region 3
Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans
Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Spring Valley
Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley
AA/A
Region 1
Section 1 Madonna, Magnolia, Oak Glen, Trinity Christian, Tyler Consolidated, Weir, Wheeling Central
Section 2 Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, Frankfort, Keyser, North Marion, Petersburg
Region 2
Section 1 Grafton, Liberty H, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour, Robert C Byrd
Section 2 Braxton County, Elkins, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Pendleton County, South Harrison
Region 3
Section 1 Bluefield, Pikeview, Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Mingo Central, Shady Spring,
Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Independence, Nicholas County, Midland Trail, Pocahontas County, Roane County
Region 4
Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, Parkersburg Catholic, Ravenswood, St. Marys, Williamstown
Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Man, Poca, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Tug Valley, Winfield
Girls Soccer
AAA
Region 1
Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Wheeling Park
Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University, Preston
Region 2
Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills
Section 2 Hampshire, Jefferson, Washington
Region 3
Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans
Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Spring Valley
Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley
AA/A
Region 1
Section 1 Madonna, Magnolia, Oak Glen, Trinity Christian, Tyler Consolidated, Weir, Wheeling Central
Section 2 Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, Frankfort, Keyser, North Marion, Petersburg, Philip Barbour
Region 2
Section 1 Grafton, Liberty H, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Robert C Byrd
Section 2 Braxton County, Elkins, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Pendleton County, South Harrison
Region 3
Section 1 Bluefield, James Monroe, Mingo Central, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Wyoming East
Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Independence, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Pocahontas County
Region 4
Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, Ravenswood, Williamstown
Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Poca, Scott, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Winfield
Volleyball
AAA
Region 1
Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston Wheeling Park
Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University
Region 2
Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills
Section 2 Hampshire, Jefferson, Washington
Region 3
Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans
Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Spring Valley
Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley
AA
Region 1
Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir
Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser
Region 2
Section 1 Elkins, Liberty H, Lincoln, Robert C Byrd, Philip Barbour
Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Roane County
Region 3
Section 1 Independence, Liberty R, Nicholas County, Westside, Wyoming East
Section 2 Bluefield, Pikeview, River View, Shady Spring
Region 4
Section 1 Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, Winfield
Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Scott, Wayne
A
Region 1
Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Valley, Wheeling Central
Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Williamstown, Wood County Christian
Region 2
Section 1 East Hardy, Moorefield, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, Tucker County, Union
Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Harman, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity Christian, Tygarts Valley
Region 3
Section 1 James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Montcalm, Mount View, River View, Summers County
Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, Midland Trail, Pocahontas County, Richwood, Webster County
Region 4
Section 1 Buffalo Man, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Ravenswood, Wahama, Wirt County
Cheer
AAA
Region 1
Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University, Wheeling Park
Region 2
Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington
Region 3
Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley
AA
Region 1
Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser, North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir
Region 2
Braxton County, Clay County, Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Philip Barbour, Roane County, Robert C Byrd
Region 3
Bluefield, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty R, Nicholas County, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside, Wyoming East
Region 4
Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Scott, Sissonville, Wayne, Winfield
A
Region 1
Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Valley, Wheeling Central, Williamstown, Wood County Christian
Region 2
Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Harman, East Hardy, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, South Harrison ,Trinity Christian, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley, Union
Region 3
Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Montcalm, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County, Webster County
Region 4
Buffalo, Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Man, Ravenswood, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van, Wahama, Wirt County
Swim
Region 1
Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Oak Glen, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, University, Weir, Wheeling Central, Wheeling Park, Williamstown
Region 2
East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, North Marion, Preston, Spring Mills, Washington
Region 3
Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Capital, Charleston Catholic, Doddridge County, Elkins, Grafton, Herbert Hoover, Liberty H, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour, Pikeview, Riverside, Robert C Byrd, Shady Spring, South Harrison, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Buffalo, Cabell Midland, Chapmanville Regional, George Washington, Huntington, Hurricane, Logan, Man, Mingo Central, Nitro, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, South Charleston, St. Albans, Spring Valley, St. Joseph Central, Winfield
Wrestling
AAA
Region 1
Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University, Wheeling Park
Region 2
Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington
Region 3
Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley
AA
Region 1
Berkeley Springs, Cameron, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Keyser, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, North Marion, Oak Glen, Paden City, Tyler Consolidated, Valley, Weir, Wheeling Central
Region 2
Braxton County, Clay County, Doddridge County, East Hardy, Elkins, Grafton, Liberty H, Lincoln, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Petersburg, Philip Barbour, Ritchie County, Roane County, Robert C Byrd, South Harrison
Region 3
Bluefield, Greenbrier West, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty R, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Pikeview, Richwood, River View, Shady Spring, Webster County, Wyoming East
Region 4
Buffalo, Calhoun County, Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Man, Mingo Central, Nitro, Parkersburg Catholic, Point Pleasant, Poca, Ravenswood, Sissonville, St. Joseph Central, Wahama, Williamstown, Winfield, Wirt County
Tennis
AAA
Region 1
Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University, Wheeling Park
Region 2
Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington
Region 3
Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley
AA/A
Region 1
Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Keyser, Madonna, Magnolia, North Marion, Oak Glen, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Weir, Tyler Consolidated, Wheeling Central,
Region 2
Elkins, Grafton, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Parkersburg Catholic, Petersburg, Philip Barbour, Robert C Byrd, Trinity Christian, Williamstown, Wirt County
Region 3
Bluefield, Braxton County, Charleston Catholic, Greenbrier West, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty R, Midland Trail, Mount View, River View, Shady Spring, Westside, Wyoming East
Region 4
Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Man Mingo Central, Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Ravenswood, St. Joseph Central, Scott, Sherman, Sissonville, Tug Valley, Wahama, Wayne, Winfield
Track
AAA
Region 1
Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston University, Wheeling Park
Region 2
Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington
Region 3
Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley
AA
Region 1
Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser, North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir
Region 2
Braxton County, Elkins, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Philip Barbour, Roane County, Robert C Byrd
Region 3
Bluefield, Clay County, Independence Liberty R, Nicholas County Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside, Wyoming East
Region 4
Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo, Central Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Scott, Sissonville, Winfield, Wayne
A
Region 1
Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Valley, Wheeling Central, Williamstown, Wood County Christian,
Region 2
Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Harman, East Hardy, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, South Harrison ,Trinity Christian, Tucker County , Tygarts Valley, Union
Region 3
Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Montcalm, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County, Webster County
Region 4
Buffalo, Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Man, Ravenswood, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van, Wahama, Wirt County
Softball
AAA
Region 1
Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, , Wheeling Park, Preston
Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University
Region 2
Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills
Section 2 Hampshire, Jefferson, Washington
Region 3
Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans
Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Spring Valley
Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley
AA
Region 1
Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir
Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser,
Region 2
Section 1 Elkins, Liberty H, Lincoln, Philip Barbour, Robert C Byrd
Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Roane County
Region 3
Section 1 Bluefield, Pikeview, Wyoming East, Westside
Section 2 Shady Spring, Nicholas County, Liberty R, Independence
Region 4
Section 1 Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, Winfield
Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Scott, Wayne
A
Region 1
Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Valley, Wheeling Central
Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Williamstown, Wood County Christian,
Region 2
Section 1 East Hardy, Moorefield, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, Tucker County, Union
Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Harman, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity Christian, Tygarts Valley,
Region 3
Section 1 James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Montcalm, Mount View, River View, Summers County,
Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, Midland Trail, Pocahontas County, Richwood, Webster County
Region 4
Section 1 Buffalo, Man, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Ravenswood, Wahama, Wirt County
Baseball
AAA
Region 1
Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston, Wheeling Park
Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University
Region 2
Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills
Section 2 Hampshire, Jefferson, Washington
Region 3
Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans
Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Spring Valley
Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley
AA
Region 1
Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir
Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser
Region 2
Section 1 Elkins, Liberty H, Lincoln, Philip Barbour, Robert C Byrd
Section 2 Braxton County, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Roane County
Region 3
Section 1 Bluefield, Pikeview, Westside, Wyoming East
Section 2 Clay County, Shady Spring, Nicholas County, Liberty R, Independence
Region 4
Section 1 Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, Winfield
Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Scott, Wayne
A
Region 1
Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Valley, Wheeling Central
Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Williamstown, Wood County Christian
Region 2
Section 1 East Hardy, Moorefield, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, Tucker County, Union
Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Harman, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity Christian, Tygarts Valley
Region 3
Section 1 James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Montcalm, Mount View, River View, Summers County
Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, Midland Trail, Pocahontas County, Richwood, Webster County
Region 4
Section 1 Buffalo, Man, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Ravenswood, Wahama, Wirt County
Boys Basketball
AAAA
Region 1
Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston, Wheeling Park
Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University
Region 2
Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills
Section 2 Jefferson, Musselman, Washington
Region 3
Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston
Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley
Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans
AAA
Region 1
Section 1 Oak Glen, Trinity, Weir, Wheeling Central
Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Elkins, Hampshire, Keyser
Region 2
Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Grafton, North Marion, Philip Barbour
Section 2 Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Robert C Byrd
Region 3
Section 1 Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside
Section 2 Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville
Region 4
Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Section 2 Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Wayn3
AA
Region 1
Section 1 Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys
Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County
Region 2
Section 1 Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg
Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, South Harrison
Region 3
Section 1 Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East
Section 2 Liberty R, Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central
Region 4
Section 1 Buffalo, Poca, St. Joseph Central
Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Ravenswood, Roane County,
A
Region 1
Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley
Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian
Region 2
Section 1 East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union
Section 2 Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley
Region 3
Section 1 Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View
Section 2 Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County
Region 4
Section 1 Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AAAA
Region 1
Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston, Wheeling Park
Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University
Region 2
Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills
Section 2 Jefferson, Musselman, Washington
Region 3
Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston
Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley
Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans
AAA
Region 1
Section 1 Grafton, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central
Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Elkins, Hampshire, Keyser
Region 2
Section 1 Liberty H, Lincoln, Robert C Byrd, Lewis County,
Section 2 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, North Marion, Philip Barbour
Region 3
Section 1 Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside
Section 2 Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville
Region 4
Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Section 2 Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Wayne
AA
Region 1
Section 1 Magnolia, St. Marys, Trinity
Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, Williamstown
Region 2
Section 1 Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg
Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, Notre Dame, South Harrison
Region 3
Section 1 Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East
Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central, Liberty R
Region 4
Section 1 Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Poca
Section 2 Ravenswood, Roane County, Wirt County
A
Region 1
Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley
Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian
Region 2
Section 1 East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union
Section 2 Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley
Region 3
Section 1 Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, RiverView
Section 2 Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County
Region 4
Section 1 Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama