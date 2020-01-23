Proposed sectional and regional seeding from 2020-24. 

Principals and Athletic Directors have until Feb. 7 

Golf

AAA

Region 1

Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University, Wheeling Park

Region 2

Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington

Region 3

Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley

AA

Region 1

Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser, North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir

Region 2

Braxton County, Clay County, Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Philip Barbour, Roane County, Robert C Byrd

Region 3

Bluefield, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty R, Nicholas County, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Wyoming East, Westside

Region 4

Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Scott, Sissonville, Wayne, Winfield

A

Region 1

Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Valley, Wheeling Central, Williamstown, Wood County Christian

Region 2

Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, East Hardy, Harman, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, Pocahontas County, South Harrison Trinity Christian, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley, Union

Region 3

Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Montcalm, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County, Webster County

Region 4

Buffalo, Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Man, Ravenswood, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van, Wahama, Wirt County

Cross Country

AAA

Region 1

Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University, Wheeling Park

Region 2

Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington

Region 3

Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley

AA/A

Region 1

Berkeley Springs, Cameron, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Grafton, Hundred, Keyser, Madonna, Magnolia, North Marion, Oak Glen, Paden City, Paw Paw, Philip Barbour, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Weir, Wheeling Central

Region 2

Braxton County, Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, East Hardy, Elkins, Gilmer County, Lewis County, Liberty H H, Lincoln, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Pendleton County, Pickens, Roane County, Robert C Byrd, South Harrison, Trinity Christian, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley, Union

Region 3

Section 1 Bluefield, Charleston Catholic, Clay County, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, Herbert Hoover, Independence, James Monroe, Liberty R, Mount View, Nicholas County, Pikeview, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Shady Spring, Summers County, Webster County, Westside, Wyoming East

Region 4

Buffalo, Calhoun County, Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Nitro, Parkersburg Catholic, Poca, Point Pleasant, Ravenswood, Scott, Sherman, Sissonville, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Van, Wayne, Williamstown, Winfield, Wirt County

Boys Soccer

AAA

Region 1

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston, Wheeling Park

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University

Region 2

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills

Section 2 Hampshire, Jefferson, Washington

Region 3

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley

AA/A

Region 1

Section 1 Madonna, Magnolia, Oak Glen, Trinity Christian, Tyler Consolidated, Weir, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, Frankfort, Keyser, North Marion, Petersburg

Region 2

Section 1 Grafton, Liberty H, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour, Robert C Byrd

Section 2 Braxton County, Elkins, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Pendleton County, South Harrison

Region 3

Section 1 Bluefield, Pikeview, Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Mingo Central, Shady Spring,

Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Independence, Nicholas County, Midland Trail, Pocahontas County, Roane County

Region 4

Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, Parkersburg Catholic, Ravenswood, St. Marys, Williamstown

Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Man, Poca, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Tug Valley, Winfield

Girls Soccer

AAA

Region 1

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Wheeling Park

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University, Preston

Region 2

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills

Section 2 Hampshire, Jefferson, Washington

Region 3

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley

AA/A

Region 1

Section 1 Madonna, Magnolia, Oak Glen, Trinity Christian, Tyler Consolidated, Weir, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, Frankfort, Keyser, North Marion, Petersburg, Philip Barbour

Region 2

Section 1 Grafton, Liberty H, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Robert C Byrd

Section 2 Braxton County, Elkins, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Pendleton County, South Harrison

Region 3

Section 1 Bluefield, James Monroe, Mingo Central, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Wyoming East

Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Independence, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Pocahontas County

Region 4

Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, Ravenswood, Williamstown

Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Poca, Scott, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Winfield

Volleyball

AAA

Region 1

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston Wheeling Park

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University

Region 2

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills

Section 2 Hampshire, Jefferson, Washington

Region 3

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley

AA

Region 1

Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser

Region 2

Section 1 Elkins, Liberty H, Lincoln, Robert C Byrd, Philip Barbour

Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Roane County

Region 3

Section 1 Independence, Liberty R, Nicholas County, Westside, Wyoming East

Section 2 Bluefield, Pikeview, River View, Shady Spring

Region 4

Section 1 Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, Winfield

Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Scott, Wayne

A

Region 1

Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Valley, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Williamstown, Wood County Christian

Region 2

Section 1 East Hardy, Moorefield, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, Tucker County, Union

Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Harman, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity Christian, Tygarts Valley

Region 3

Section 1 James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Montcalm, Mount View, River View, Summers County

Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, Midland Trail, Pocahontas County, Richwood, Webster County

Region 4

Section 1 Buffalo Man, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Ravenswood, Wahama, Wirt County

Cheer

AAA

Region 1

Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University, Wheeling Park

Region 2

Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington

Region 3

Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley

AA

Region 1

Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser, North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir

Region 2

Braxton County, Clay County, Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Philip Barbour, Roane County, Robert C Byrd

Region 3

Bluefield, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty R, Nicholas County, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside, Wyoming East

Region 4

Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Scott, Sissonville, Wayne, Winfield

A

Region 1

Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Valley, Wheeling Central, Williamstown, Wood County Christian

Region 2

Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Harman, East Hardy, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, South Harrison ,Trinity Christian, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley, Union

Region 3

Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Montcalm, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County, Webster County

Region 4

Buffalo, Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Man, Ravenswood, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van, Wahama, Wirt County

Swim

Region 1

Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Oak Glen, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, University, Weir, Wheeling Central, Wheeling Park, Williamstown

Region 2

East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, North Marion, Preston, Spring Mills, Washington

Region 3

Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Capital, Charleston Catholic, Doddridge County, Elkins, Grafton, Herbert Hoover, Liberty H, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour, Pikeview, Riverside, Robert C Byrd, Shady Spring, South Harrison, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Buffalo, Cabell Midland, Chapmanville Regional, George Washington, Huntington, Hurricane, Logan, Man, Mingo Central, Nitro, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, South Charleston, St. Albans, Spring Valley, St. Joseph Central, Winfield

Wrestling

AAA

Region 1

Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University, Wheeling Park

Region 2

Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington

Region 3

Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley

AA

Region 1

Berkeley Springs, Cameron, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Keyser, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, North Marion, Oak Glen, Paden City, Tyler Consolidated, Valley, Weir, Wheeling Central

Region 2

Braxton County, Clay County, Doddridge County, East Hardy, Elkins, Grafton, Liberty H, Lincoln, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Petersburg, Philip Barbour, Ritchie County, Roane County, Robert C Byrd, South Harrison

Region 3

Bluefield, Greenbrier West, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty R, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Pikeview, Richwood, River View, Shady Spring, Webster County, Wyoming East

Region 4

Buffalo, Calhoun County, Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Man, Mingo Central, Nitro, Parkersburg Catholic, Point Pleasant, Poca, Ravenswood, Sissonville, St. Joseph Central, Wahama, Williamstown, Winfield, Wirt County

Tennis

AAA

Region 1

Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University, Wheeling Park

Region 2

Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington

Region 3

Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley

AA/A

Region 1

Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Keyser, Madonna, Magnolia, North Marion, Oak Glen, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Weir, Tyler Consolidated, Wheeling Central,

Region 2

Elkins, Grafton, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Parkersburg Catholic, Petersburg, Philip Barbour, Robert C Byrd, Trinity Christian, Williamstown, Wirt County

Region 3

Bluefield, Braxton County, Charleston Catholic, Greenbrier West, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty R, Midland Trail, Mount View, River View, Shady Spring, Westside, Wyoming East

Region 4

Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Man Mingo Central, Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Ravenswood, St. Joseph Central, Scott, Sherman, Sissonville, Tug Valley, Wahama, Wayne, Winfield

Track

AAA

Region 1

Bridgeport, Brooke, Buckhannon-Upshur John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston University, Wheeling Park

Region 2

Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills, Washington

Region 3

Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Spring Valley

AA

Region 1

Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser, North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir

Region 2

Braxton County, Elkins, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Philip Barbour, Roane County, Robert C Byrd

Region 3

Bluefield, Clay County, Independence Liberty R, Nicholas County Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside, Wyoming East

Region 4

Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo, Central Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Scott, Sissonville, Winfield, Wayne

A

Region 1

Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Valley, Wheeling Central, Williamstown, Wood County Christian,

Region 2

Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Harman, East Hardy, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, South Harrison ,Trinity Christian, Tucker County , Tygarts Valley, Union

Region 3

Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Montcalm, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County, Webster County

Region 4

Buffalo, Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Man, Ravenswood, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van, Wahama, Wirt County

Softball

AAA

Region 1

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, , Wheeling Park, Preston

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University

Region 2

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills

Section 2 Hampshire, Jefferson, Washington

Region 3

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley

AA

Region 1

Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser,

Region 2

Section 1 Elkins, Liberty H, Lincoln, Philip Barbour, Robert C Byrd

Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Roane County

Region 3

Section 1 Bluefield, Pikeview, Wyoming East, Westside

Section 2 Shady Spring, Nicholas County, Liberty R, Independence

Region 4

Section 1 Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, Winfield

Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Scott, Wayne

A

Region 1

Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Valley, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Williamstown, Wood County Christian,

Region 2

Section 1 East Hardy, Moorefield, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, Tucker County, Union

Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Harman, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity Christian, Tygarts Valley,

Region 3

Section 1 James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Montcalm, Mount View, River View, Summers County,

Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, Midland Trail, Pocahontas County, Richwood, Webster County

Region 4

Section 1 Buffalo, Man, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Ravenswood, Wahama, Wirt County

Baseball

AAA

Region 1

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston, Wheeling Park

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University

Region 2

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Mills

Section 2 Hampshire, Jefferson, Washington

Region 3

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley

AA

Region 1

Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Frankfort, Grafton, Keyser

Region 2

Section 1 Elkins, Liberty H, Lincoln, Philip Barbour, Robert C Byrd

Section 2 Braxton County, Herbert Hoover, Lewis County, Roane County

Region 3

Section 1 Bluefield, Pikeview, Westside, Wyoming East

Section 2 Clay County, Shady Spring, Nicholas County, Liberty R, Independence

Region 4

Section 1 Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Sissonville, Winfield

Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Logan, Mingo Central, Scott, Wayne

A

Region 1

Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Magnolia, Paden City, Valley, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Tyler Consolidated, Williamstown, Wood County Christian

Region 2

Section 1 East Hardy, Moorefield, Paw Paw, Pendleton County, Petersburg, Tucker County, Union

Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Harman, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity Christian, Tygarts Valley

Region 3

Section 1 James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Montcalm, Mount View, River View, Summers County

Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, Midland Trail, Pocahontas County, Richwood, Webster County

Region 4

Section 1 Buffalo, Man, Sherman, St. Joseph Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Ravenswood, Wahama, Wirt County

Boys Basketball

AAAA

Region 1

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston, Wheeling Park

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University

Region 2

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills

Section 2 Jefferson, Musselman, Washington

Region 3

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans

AAA

Region 1

Section 1 Oak Glen, Trinity, Weir, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Elkins, Hampshire, Keyser

Region 2

Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Grafton, North Marion, Philip Barbour

Section 2 Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Notre Dame, Robert C Byrd

Region 3

Section 1 Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside

Section 2 Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville

Region 4

Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield

Section 2 Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Wayn3

AA

Region 1

Section 1 Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys

Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County

Region 2

Section 1 Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg

Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, South Harrison

Region 3

Section 1 Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East

Section 2 Liberty R, Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central

Region 4

Section 1 Buffalo, Poca, St. Joseph Central

Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Ravenswood, Roane County,

A

Region 1

Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley

Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian

Region 2

Section 1 East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union

Section 2 Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley

Region 3

Section 1 Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View

Section 2 Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County

Region 4

Section 1 Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AAAA

Region 1

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Preston, Wheeling Park

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, University

Region 2

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills

Section 2 Jefferson, Musselman, Washington

Region 3

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans

AAA

Region 1

Section 1 Grafton, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Elkins, Hampshire, Keyser

Region 2

Section 1 Liberty H, Lincoln, Robert C Byrd, Lewis County,

Section 2 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, North Marion, Philip Barbour

Region 3

Section 1 Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside

Section 2 Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville

Region 4

Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield

Section 2 Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Wayne

AA

Region 1

Section 1 Magnolia, St. Marys, Trinity

Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Ritchie County, Williamstown

Region 2

Section 1 Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg

Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, Notre Dame, South Harrison

Region 3

Section 1 Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East

Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central, Liberty R

Region 4

Section 1 Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Poca

Section 2 Ravenswood, Roane County, Wirt County

A

Region 1

Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley

Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian

Region 2

Section 1 East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union

Section 2 Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley

Region 3

Section 1 Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, RiverView

Section 2 Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County

Region 4

Section 1 Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama

