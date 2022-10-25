WVSSAC ratings: Woodrow 15th, Oak Hill 16th ahead of Friday showdown

Here are the WVSSAC prep football ratings as the season heads into its final two weeks.

Class AAA

Team Rec. Rtg.

1. Huntington 7-1 13.5

2. Hurricane 7-1 13.38

tie. Parkersburg South 7-1 13.38

4. Martinsburg 7-2 12.67

5. Musselman 6-2 11.63

6. George Washington 6-2 11.5

7. Spring Valley 6-2 11.25

tie. Wheeling Park 6-2 11.25

9. Bridgeport 6-2 10.63

10. Princeton 5-2 10.43

11. University 6-2 10

12. Cabell Midland 5-3 9.5

13. Jefferson 5-3 9.13

14. Morgantown 5-3 9

15. Woodrow Wilson 5-3 8.25

16. Oak Hill 5-4 7.44

17. Hedgesville 4-4 7.38

18. Parkersburg 4-4 6.63

19. John Marshall 4-4 6.38

20. Brooke 4-4 5.88

Class AA

1. Scott 8-0 12.25

2. Roane County 8-0 12.13

3. Independence 8-0 11.88

4. North Marion 7-1 11.25

5. Winfield 7-1 10.63

6. Frankfort 7-1 9.75

7. Clay County 6-1 9.29

8. Fairmont Senior 5-3 8.5

tie. Lincoln 6-2 8.5

10. East Fairmont 6-2 8.38

11. Herbert Hoover 5-2 8.29

12. Nicholas County 6-2 8.25

13. Chapmanville 5-3 7.13

14. Logan 6-3 7.11

15. Keyser 5-3 6.63

16. Weir 6-3 6.56

17. Bluefield 4-5 5.78

18. Point Pleasant 4-4 5.75

19. Lewis County 4-4 5.63

20. Liberty Harrison 4-4 4.88

Class A

1. Williamstown 7-1 10.13

2. James Monroe 8-0 9.63

3. Cameron 9-0 9.22

4. Wheeling Central 7-1 8.88

5. Tucker County 8-0 8.75

6. Wahama 9-0 8.67

7. Van 8-0 8

8. Doddridge County 7-1 7.88

9. Petersburg 7-1 7.63

10. Greenbrier West 7-1 7.5

tie. East Hardy 7-1 7.5

12. Man 6-2 7.38

13. Montcalm 8-0 7.13

14. Tug Valley 6-2 6.5

15. St. Marys 6-2 6.38

tie. South Harrison 5-3 6.38

17. Clay-Battelle 5-2 5.57

18. Summers County 5-3 5.38

19. Midland Trail 5-3 5.25

20. Valley 5-3 4.75

