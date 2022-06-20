WVSSAC hopes online course leads to younger officials

One of the top concerns in prep football over the last few years has been concussions and states like West Virginia have put in measures and rules to help cut down on head injuries.
One of the lesser talked about issues is the lack of officials.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rules clinician, Larry McCloy, agreed Monday following the state officials golf outing at Glade Springs Resort Monday.
“Our numbers have gone down over the last 10 years,” McCloy said. “Last year we finished with 523 registered football officials which is down probably around 50-75 over the last eight to 10 years.”
“It’s a problem in all sports, I specifically know of football,” veteran New River Valley Officials Association official Marty Jones said. “We are decent, but we need some young people to get involved. We have a lot of older guys here and our days are numbered being on the field.”
The WVSSAC has not only acknowledged the lack of officials but set about implementing a program this summer that will make it easier for perspective new arbiters to get their required training.
In the past perspective new officials were required to attend training courses at a set venue and take 20 hours of classroom instruction.
“What we have done is make 15 of those (20) hours virtual,” McCloy said. “What that means is officials can now watch an on-line football official’s module and train themselves. What that allows them to do is train themselves on their own schedule. So if they want to go home at night at 11 o’clock in the evening and take some of the training they are able to do that.
“In July it’s hard to get somebody to go to say Woodrow Wilson High School at 7 o’clock on a Monday night because they might be on vacation This would allow them now even on vacation if they wanted to hop on the computer and do a couple of hours of training, they would be able to do so.”
Wayne Ryan, approaching his sixth full year as an Assistant Executive Director with the WVSSAC and directs the organizations football program, said the time was right for a change and feels the program will be beneficial in attracting new officials.
“Times have changed and if we are going to get young people into officiating, we have to meet them on their terms,” Ryan said. “Being able to do half your training on-line and on your own schedule I think is very important. You still have to do the five hours with your local board and 10 hours on field. But the 15 hours you can do on your own schedule as prep work is very important. I hope it opens the door to more young people to give officiating a try.”
While not at the critical point just yet – and the goal is to go in the positive direction numbers wise – the fallout of lack of officiating would be detrimental to Friday Night Lights. It’s not a landscape high school football wants to see.
“If (the numbers) would continue to decline, there is definitely concern because you might have to look at situations where games all can’t be played on Friday night as far as high school varsity goes,” Ryan said. “You have to look at some on Thursdays, and some on Saturdays. Everybody wants to play on Friday when possible. So, there is some concern about that. We are hoping with this new situation of how you get registered and how you get trained that it helps, and we get some new officials trained and involved in football. If that helps, we’ll be OK. But if the decline we will have some adjustments to make statewide.”
“A lot of areas around the country are now playing games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” McCloy said. “We are not there yet in West Virginia, but we may not be far from it. So hopefully this new on-line training for officials will help.”
McCloy said another problem is fan behavior toward officials turning some people away.
“Sportsmanship is always an issue,” McCloy said. “You talk to some guys, and they say ‘Oh, I would never do that. You guys get yelled at all the time.’ But what I want to tell that individual is that is a small part of it. They aren’t yelling at you personally they are yelling at the striped shirt No. 1 Officiating is so rewarding. You make lifelong friends. We had 50 plus people here today who went out and golfed and had a great time. It’s rewarding to your community, to the kids, the coaches. Just the relationships you make. That’s what it’s what it’s about.”