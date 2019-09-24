WVSSAC Football Ratings

Prep Football
SSAC Ratings
Team Record Pts.
1. Cabell Midland 4-0 13.0
2. Martinsburg 4-0 12.75
3. Parkersburg South 4-0 12.0
4. Musselman 3-1 9.75
tie. Wheeling Park 3-1 9.75
tie. Capital 3-1 9.75
7. Spring Mills 3-1 9.25
8. Huntington 2-1 9.0
9. Riverside 2-1 8.67
10. Spring Valley 3-1 8.5
11. Parkersburg 2-2 6.5
tie. University 2-2 6.5
tie. George Washington 2-2 6.5
14. Greenbrier East 2-2 5.5
15. Washington 1-2 4.0
16. South Charleston 1-3 3.5
17. Woodrow Wilson 1-3 3.25
tie. John Marshall 1-3 3.25
19. Brooke 1-3 3.0
tie. Buckhannon-Upshur 1-2 3.0
tie. Morgantown 1-3 3.0
tie. Hurricane 1-3 3.0
tie. Ripley 1-3 3.0
tie. Preston 1-3 3.0
Class AA
1. Fairmont 4-0 11.75
2. Keyser 4-0 10.75
3. Oak Glen 4-0 10.5
4. Wyoming East 3-0 10.0
5. Man 4-0 9.75
6. Poca 4-0 9.5
7. Bridgeport 3-1 8.75
8. Liberty Raleigh 3-0 8.33
9. Robert C. Byrd 3-1 8.25
tie. North Marion 3-1 8.25
11. Nicholas County 3-1 7.75
12. Bluefield 2-1 7.67
13. Winfield 3-1 7.5
tie. Mingo Central 3-1 7.5
15. Sissonville 3-1 7.0
16. Shady Spring 3-1 6.75
17. Liberty Harrison 3-1 6.25
tie. Frankfort 3-1 6.25
19. Lewis County 2-1 6.0
tie. James Monroe 2-1 6.0
Class A
1. Pendleton County 3-0 8.0
2. Ritchie County 3-0 7.67
3. Doddridge County 3-0 7.0
tie. Tolsia 3-1 7.0
tie. Midland Trail 3-1 7.0
6. Tygarts Valley 3-0 6.67
7. St. Marys 2-1 6.33
8. Wheeling Central 3-1 6.25
tie. Williamstown 3-1 6.25
10. Greenbrier West 3-1 6.0
11. Moorefield 3-1 5.75
12. Meadow Bridge 2-1 5.33
13. Madonna 3-1 5.25
14. Buffalo 3-1 4.75
15. Tug Valley 3-1 4.75
16. Clay-Battelle 2-1 4.67
17. Mount View 2-2 4.0
18. Webster County 2-2 3.75
19. Wirt County 2-2 3.5
tie. Parkersburg Catholic 2-2 3.5