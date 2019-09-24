WVSSAC Football Ratings

(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Meadow Bridge quarterback Dustin Adkins gets a short throw as he's pressured by Midland Trail defender Cy Persinger Sept. 13 in Hico.

Prep Football

SSAC Ratings

Team Record Pts.

1. Cabell Midland 4-0 13.0

2. Martinsburg 4-0 12.75

3. Parkersburg South 4-0 12.0

4. Musselman 3-1 9.75

tie. Wheeling Park 3-1 9.75

tie. Capital 3-1 9.75

7. Spring Mills 3-1 9.25

8. Huntington 2-1 9.0

9. Riverside 2-1 8.67

10. Spring Valley 3-1 8.5

11. Parkersburg 2-2 6.5

tie. University 2-2 6.5

tie. George Washington 2-2 6.5

14. Greenbrier East 2-2 5.5

15. Washington 1-2 4.0

16. South Charleston 1-3 3.5

17. Woodrow Wilson 1-3 3.25

tie. John Marshall 1-3 3.25

19. Brooke 1-3 3.0

tie. Buckhannon-Upshur 1-2 3.0

tie. Morgantown 1-3 3.0

tie. Hurricane 1-3 3.0

tie. Ripley 1-3 3.0

tie. Preston 1-3 3.0

Class AA

1. Fairmont 4-0 11.75

2. Keyser 4-0 10.75

3. Oak Glen 4-0 10.5

4. Wyoming East 3-0 10.0

5. Man 4-0 9.75

6. Poca 4-0 9.5

7. Bridgeport 3-1 8.75

8. Liberty Raleigh 3-0 8.33

9. Robert C. Byrd 3-1 8.25

tie. North Marion 3-1 8.25

11. Nicholas County 3-1 7.75

12. Bluefield 2-1 7.67

13. Winfield 3-1 7.5

tie. Mingo Central 3-1 7.5

15. Sissonville 3-1 7.0

16. Shady Spring 3-1 6.75

17. Liberty Harrison 3-1 6.25

tie. Frankfort 3-1 6.25

19. Lewis County 2-1 6.0

tie. James Monroe 2-1 6.0

Class A

1. Pendleton County 3-0 8.0

2. Ritchie County 3-0 7.67

3. Doddridge County 3-0 7.0

tie. Tolsia 3-1 7.0

tie. Midland Trail 3-1 7.0

6. Tygarts Valley 3-0 6.67

7. St. Marys 2-1 6.33

8. Wheeling Central 3-1 6.25

tie. Williamstown 3-1 6.25

10. Greenbrier West 3-1 6.0

11. Moorefield 3-1 5.75

12. Meadow Bridge 2-1 5.33

13. Madonna 3-1 5.25

14. Buffalo 3-1 4.75

15. Tug Valley 3-1 4.75

16. Clay-Battelle 2-1 4.67

17. Mount View 2-2 4.0

18. Webster County 2-2 3.75

19. Wirt County 2-2 3.5

tie. Parkersburg Catholic 2-2 3.5

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags