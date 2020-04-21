After weeks of holding out hopes the coronavirus pandemic would slow down, a decision has been made.
During a briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the closure of schools for the remainder of the year and with it, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission followed suit.
In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC, issued a statement confirming that postseason basketball tournaments and prep sports in the Mountain State are officially canceled for the remainder of the school year.
"The WVSSAC has canceled the boys and girls State Basketball tournaments as well as the spring sports of tennis, track, softball and baseball," the release read. "This is an extremely difficult time for our students, coaches, schools and communities. West Virginians are a resilient group who will overcome this virus and all problems that come with it."
The cancellation comes as little surprise as Dolan noted all along that there wouldn't be any sports until students were back in school.
All activities were initially suspended on March 12 following the Thursday morning session of the girls state basketball tournament, with the Class AA boys regional finals slated to tip later that evening.
Dolan also addressed the three-week summer period when teams are allowed to work out and practice. He said the WVSSAC will provide guidance as more information comes to light.
Email: tjackson@register-herald and follow on Twitter @TjackRH