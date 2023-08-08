Oak Hill’s Kirclyn Coleman, left, practices with Brayden Lego last season in Oak Hill in advance of the West Virginia Girls Wrestling Championships in Parkersburg. Coleman, now a sophomore at Oak Hill High, won the 2022 114-pound state title with a 4-0 record. She had previously won the 110-pound middle school championship as an eighth-grader. The WVSSAC announced this week it will hold its first-ever Girls Wrestling Invitational Tournament in Huntington on Saturday, March 2, 2024.