WVGA hopes to stay on schedule

Postponements and cancellations have become commonplace across the sports landscape over the past couple of months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
While each sport explores every option available to save some semblance of a season, time — or a lack thereof — could make things difficult for spring and summer sports.
In an effort to save its major tournaments, the PGA Tour made some radical changes to its schedule, including moving the Masters to November, the PGA Championship to August and the U.S. Open to September.
However, the Open Championship scheduled to be played at Royal St. George in the United Kingdom was forced to be canceled all together.
Clearly, when such a shuffle begins on the national scene, it can only be natural to assume that tournaments in West Virginia will also be forced to follow a similar pattern.
"Throughout all of this, we have kept in close contact with our friends at the PGA of America, the USGA, the Golf Course Superintendents Association and, more importantly, our local chapters, the Tri-State PGA section, the West Virginia Chapter PGA, as well as the West Virginia Golf Course Superintendents," West Virginia Golf Association executive director Brad Ullman said. "What is being done nationally does have an effect because that is what people see on television. The perception there is, if the PGA Tour is (postponing) until some time in the summer, then we would assume that local and statewide golf is doing the same. That is not necessarily the case."
Ullman explained that national and international competitions involve more variables than the WVGA events held in the Mountain State.
"We don't have players flying in from all over the globe to participate in our events. We don't have people by the thousands coming onto a piece of property to watch and spectate," Ullman explained. " We do take advice from the big golf organizations, but we are really fortunate to have a great group of volunteer executive committee members and we have a wonderful small staff at the WVGA. We are in communication daily so the right decisions are made in conjunction with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), as well as the over 80 facilities that are part of the WVGA."
Unlike the PGA Tour, the biggest events for the WVGA — the W.Va. Open and the W.Va. Amateur — so far have not been rescheduled. The Open is scheduled for June 23-25 at The Resort at Glade Springs, while the Amateur is slated for July 28-31 at The Greenbrier.
"It is on the table for discussion and something we are looking at in the event we don't get to play the events at their scheduled time," Ullman said. "The Am and the Open have the largest field sizes and the most moving parts of any of our championships. Moving a competition in our state is a little easier said than done. Not only does it have to work within our own organization, but it has to work within the time frames of Glade Springs and The Greenbrier."
Further complicating the scheduling issues is the fact that the majority of the field for each tournament is made up from qualifying tournaments at local sites.
"Both of those events also have qualifying that takes place over a month in advance of the championships," Ullman said. "If we are not playing golf in May because of the virus, we have Open qualifying. If we can't have the qualifiers, it is going to be hard to have the competitions."
W.Va. Open qualifying will be done at five sites beginning May 28 at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown and concluding June 17 at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood.
Amateur qualifying is contested on six sites starting June 29 at Parkersburg Country Club and concluding July 21 at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.
