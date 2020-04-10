WVGA enhancing safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new normal for virtually everyone around the world. When the time comes to get back to work and play, new guidelines and new habits are sure to follow.
Golf is considered one of the sports in which social distancing could most easily be accomplished. However, the West Virginia Golf Association has been at the forefront of making the game even safer around the Mountain State.
"Talking with (golf) clubs, especially in southern West Virginia, I am very inspired by how they are taking the initiative to ensure that their facility is safe, friendly and welcoming to all golfers," WVGA executive director Brad Ullman said in an interview Wednesday. "Our sport is played over several hundred acres, so in regards to social distancing and the promoting of social distancing, it doesn't get much better than being out on the golf course."
Normally, WVGA-sponsored events start to heat up in April and kick into high gear once May rolls around. While the virus has forced some schedule changes, Ullman had one clear message Wednesday for golfers around West Virginia.
"We have postponed April in its entirety. Lucky for us, we have not canceled anything yet," Ullman said. "We haven't had any championship or one-day cancellations. It is really important right now for our golfers to know that we will be shifting some things later in the year like other activities are doing."
While scheduling adjustments will be made in accordance with government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Ullman and his staff have already been at work to ensure that a full schedule of events is played this year if at all possible.
"Each individual golf course and each individual county has its own individual challenges and we are working closely with those clubs right now," Ullman explained. "We are in communication with our member clubs on a weekly, if not daily basis as we continue to make plans in hopes of players going ahead and registering for certain events. So they can plan accordingly."
Still, the main focus is safety. Safety not only for the golfers, but also safety for the WVGA staff and the staff of each host club.
Thursday afternoon, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order in regard to social distancing for public and private golf courses. The order compelled individuals to ride one person per cart unless they reside together.
Ullman and his staff already had that in the plans when competition resumes, along with some other technology-based safety measures.
"We are taking a lot of things into consideration for when we do go back to play our competitions," Ullman said. "Single-cart usage is under consideration, as is the elimination of shotgun start player meetings."
Maybe the most ingenious safety measure in the works includes the elimination of paper scorecards that are passed back and forth between competitors and staff.
"We have the capability and the technology through Golf Genius, who we work with in collaboration with the (United States Golf Association), that would offer an online scorecard for every player," Ullman explained. "That way you are only handling your own phone and not sharing scorecards and pencils. We are also looking at ways to digitize our hole location sheet, our notice to players, our hard card and our player announcements. Those can be sent to players in advance of the round to further promote social distancing."
While the modern game of golf has been working its way toward these digital methods, modern circumstances have accelerated the movement.
"Unfortunately, because of this crisis we are in, it is forcing our hand to move a little quicker," Ullman said. "The services that we can provide to the golfer by using some of these digital tools, I think it will enhance the way the WVGA events are played and conducted when we get back out on the course."
