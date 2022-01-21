WSAZ Invitational a big weekend for wrestling

Here we are entering the final days of January with the most anticipated wrestling tournament of the season about to commence.
The WSAZ-TV Invitational will take place at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington Jan. 28-29. Forty-eight high school teams and 68 middle school teams are expected to participate. Twenty-two of the top West Virginia teams will be there along with eight top notch out-of-state schools. Ten returning individual state champions are scheduled to wrestle. One hundred forty-five state ranked and at least 10 nationally ranked wrestlers are coming.
Tired of numbers? Some of the possible matchups will include state champions Matthew Dolan (Spring Mills, Class AAA) vs. Dillon Perdue (Independence, AA-A) at 106 pounds and Elijah Edge (St. Albans, AAA) and Ian Bush (Cameron, AA-A) at 182.
Another match fans are hoping to see is returning state champion Mike Jones of Fairmont against Point Pleasant's freshman sensation Gunner Andrick in the 126-pound class.
Independence's Judah Price did not get to wrestle in the state tournament last year because of a Covid quarantine. He also got a late start in wrestling this season because of a hand injury in Indy's last football playoff game. However, it doesn't appear like he missed anything because all he did was win the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals and Winners Choice tournaments and currently is undefeated and looking to be in midseason shape. At 145 pounds, there is a possible match with Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee. Bartee certainly is no slouch. He is a three-time state champion and has dropped down two weight classes from last year. He also has a resumé of national competition that would fill at least two of my columns. Hope they get to wrestle.
The out-of-state teams should also add some fervor to the team races. I am not familiar with all the schools, but I do know that Skyline, Staunton River and Christiansburg are currently ranked Nos. 2, 3 and 4 among AAA schools in the state of Virginia. Also, a New Jersey team, Roselle Park, is scheduled to attend. They take their wrestling seriously in the Garden State and even an average team is very competitive. The high school version of this tournament looks like a war zone about to happen.
To top off the weekend in Huntington, you will get to see the closest thing to a middle school state tournament with 68 schools entered. That should also be fun to watch.
Our area will be well represented with state ranked schools Woodrow Wilson fourth in AAA, third-ranked Independence in AA and second-ranked Greenbrier West in Class A scheduled to make the trip along with 12 other local schools (middle and senior) attending.
High schools will begin wrestling at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. Middle schools will begin at 5:45 p.m. Wrestling will resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the championship finals scheduled at 8:15 p.m. Go support your favorite wrestler.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to archery coach Willam York, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.