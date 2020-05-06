Wright rolling along with Yankees

Anyone who was paying attention knew Andrew Wright was headed for big things.
He took over the reins of an established conference power in Concord from Kevin Garrett and kept the Mountain Lions going. Then he was hired at the University of Charleston and took the Golden Eagles from obscurity to back-to-back conference championships and the Division II Super Regionals.
A future as a Division I coach seemed a sure thing.
A spot in the New York Yankees organization? That probably wasn’t on a lot of people’s minds.
“It wasn’t what I was thinking, either,” Wright said with a laugh.
But that’s exactly where success led the Canada native. Last June, after leading UC to a school-record 41 wins, the Yankees lured Wright away with a position as manager of staff development.
That job actually didn’t last long. In the fall he was promoted to director of Dominican Republic baseball operations. Wright and his wife and kids now reside near the academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.
Wright isn’t getting to do much hands-on work while under quarantine because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, but his responsibilities are certainly laid out.
“I am responsible for the on-field operations as it relates to our Dominican academy,” Wright said. “At maximum we have about 120 players at our academy, and all told under the on-field staff between coaches, athletic trainers and strength we have somewhere between 20 and 30 people that I’m responsible for managing through the course of the year. Our job is to make sure that we are in line with what the organization wants and we’re producing good work and making sure our players are getting better.”
The door was opened in January 2019 when Wright spoke at a convention in Dallas.
“As I was coming off the stage, the director of baseball operations and our senior director of player development came up and introduced themselves,” Wright said. “We just had kind of an ongoing conversation. It wasn’t directed at me joining them at all, but it ended up, once the season was over, I had the opportunity to fly to New York and interview with them. That’s kind of how it all came about.”
Wright is quick to stress that he was in no hurry to leave UC, where in four seasons he racked up a career record of 127-98. The Eagles won the Mountain East Conference championship in his final two seasons and fell one game shy of the Division II College World Series.
All this after a five-year stint as head coach at Concord, his alma mater, that saw him lead the Mountain Lions to West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships in 2011 and 2013.
“The thing I have really tried to make clear to people is I had a really good setup in Charleston,” Wright said. “Our family was very well set up. My wife had a good gig there with the Ronald McDonald House. The kids really loved the area. I loved the program, I loved the institution and the leadership there.
“But with the success we were fortunate enough to have, I had been courted by, I think it was three professional organizations and was in the process of interviewing with a Division I program when I had the offer to join the Yankees. The role they had created for me to join the organization was one that I really couldn’t pass up. It was really intriguing. It was going to be a really good setup for our family. The opportunity was going to have to be really good for us to consider moving on from Charleston. Fortunately the options that were being presented were worthy of our family vetting them and we felt like this was going to be a really good move.”
As a player and coach in the WVIAC and MEC, Wright often found himself in the opposite dugout from legendary West Virginia State coach Cal Bailey, who passed away on April 19. Wright said Bailey’s impact was felt beyond baseball.
“What he meant to the state was beyond measure,” Wright said. “You would really see people come out of the weeds who had connections with him that you would have had no idea were connected to him. When I was on the road recruiting or anything like that and people would find out I was from the state of West Virginia, usually Cal Bailey came up. He had those types of relationships with people all across the game.
“I would gravitate toward him and just ask him questions and pick his brain. The guy was a wealth of knowledge. You would walk away from the conversation like, ‘What I just learned, that was incredible.’ The way he was with words and the way he thought, he was just such a big figure in our game, but especially such a really big ambassador for baseball in the state of West Virginia as well.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and
follow on Twitter @GaryFauber