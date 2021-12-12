When Shawn Sexton was young he could not get enough sports. He played football, basketball, baseball and wrestled. He was good in all sports, but wrestling was the one he excelled at. He won a slew of tournaments as a youth, including two national tournaments while wrestling in middle school.
In his ninth grade year at Independence High School he wrestled in the 112-pound class even though he actually fit at 103 pounds. However, that position was held by teammate Robert Rash, who ended up as state champion. Shawn did not place in the states that year (2004).
He finished sixth as a sophomore and really came to life his junior year. That season was a “dream time” for him. He rattled off 55 wins with zero losses. His wins included titles at the WSAZ-TV Invitational, the Coalfield Conference Tourney, the AA-A Region 3 and West Virginia state championships. In the state tournament he pinned all four of his opponents, including a one-minute pin in the title match. His hot streak continued that summer when he finished as an age group high school All-American.
In the fall of his senior year, he ran cross country and played soccer to stay in shape for wrestling. Playing two sports at the same time was taxing, but he loved it. In wrestling, he entered the state tournament with a 45-1 record. He won his first three matches and faced Cody Clark of Calhoun County in the championship bout (he had beaten Clark three times). The final match was a flurry of action and Sexton ended up losing 13-11 in overtime.
“I actually thought I won the match during the regulation period. I am still confused how we were tied even after watching the tape over and over,” he recalled.
Sadly, it’s almost impossible to appeal a ruling in high school wrestling. He ended his high school career with 177 wins. Outstanding! That spring he was named All-American again at the Virginia Beach Nationals. He was also named “Male Athlete of the Year” at Independence High School.
After high school, he wrestled at WVU Tech for a year and a half, but a recurring shoulder injury convinced him to quit. He got married and started working for his dad at Elite Mining Repair. However, in 2014, he got the competition bug again and started training to box under Carl Murdock of Mount Hope. He entered the Beckley Toughman Contest and handily won the lightweight division.
“I had too much reach on my opponents and was in better shape,” he muses. However, his work and marital responsibilities helped him decide that was enough boxing.
Nowadays he is busy with work and getting his two boys, Shawn Landon Aaron and Slade Andrew to their practices on time. Both wrestle for the Young Guns youth team.
“I was blessed with great coaches like David Rash, Cliff Warden, Jeremy Hart and Ed Gilson. I hope my sons are as fortunate,” Sexton said. Their dad is not shy about helping with a little coaching advice also.
Shawn Sexton will be inducted into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame on Jan. 11 at the Independence-Herbert Hoover match in Coal City.
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Shirley Vincent, an avid reader of this column and a big wrestling fan.