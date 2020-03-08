In the past when the state high school wrestling season ended I seem to have suffered a little remorse. This year is different and here are a few reasons why.
West Virginia’s governing body of sports (WVSSAC), along with the Wrestling Coaches Association, has taken positive steps to make wrestling better. This year we saw the first State Duals tournament held at The Greenbrier and the first girls-only state championship take place in Parkersburg. Both were a success and will continue to grow when you have guys like Brian Miluk and Brent Sams running the show.
WVU Tech hosted the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and did an excellent job. The Golden Bears also qualified three wrestlers to the national tournament.
The state youth wrestling organization (WVYWA) is improving every year and has a record number of participants. The regional qualifiers are held in various locations and the states are held in Huntington at the Mountain Health Arena. The regional tournament at Woodrow Wilson this year had the most people I’ve ever seen in that gym.
Noah Adams has been having a tremendous season for the WVU Mountaineers. He is seeded first in the Big 12 tournament and ranked second nationally in the 197-pound class. The team is young and good things are ahead. Adams, of Coal City and an Independence High School product, has a legitimate shot at a national title and All-America status.
A couple of former Independence wrestlers did well this year in other states. Bowdy Boyce finished third in the AAA 220-pound class in Tennessee and Nathan Warden was the AA 182-pound state champion in Virginia. Boyce has signed to wrestle at Newberry College in South Carolina and Warden is still considering his college choice. Both will make excellent college wrestlers.
Another bright spot this year is the Meadow Bridge Wildcats cranked up their program again. Hopefully, they’ll continue to grow.
Princeton High School made a little noise at the state tournament this year. Head coach Jeff Bowman works hard but he has a huge disadvantage. Mercer County does not have a middle school wrestling program. Consequently, Princeton, PikeView and Bluefield face an uphill battle. Somebody needs to take the initiative and get the middle schools involved.
Woodrow Wilson’s Devan Gauldin had a great state tournament and finished as runner-up in the AAA 195-pound class. Gauldin, a junior, wasn’t even ranked going into the championships. By the way, his uncle Matt was one of the original youth wrestlers in our area during the late 1970s.
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to my buddy Roger Young, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column,