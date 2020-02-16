February is a special month for the sport of wrestling. Conference tournaments, regional tournaments and the state tournament are important events for scholastic wrestling.
We also celebrate President’s Day, which will take place tomorrow. U.S. presidents and wrestling do have some common bond. Fourteen of our leaders were active wrestlers. Admittedly, most had ceased to grapple (because of age) by the time they landed in the Oval Office.
Of course, Abe Lincoln was the most famous of wrestling presidents. He spent 12 years using his “Catch as Catch Can” style and suffered only one loss during that time. Zach Taylor, our 21st president was quite good also. Noted others were Ulysses S. Grant, William Taft and Theodore Roosevelt. Taft wrestled intramurals at Yale University, and Roosevelt, who was always drawn to physical endeavors, competed for many years.
The month of February is also Black History Month and local wrestling has benefited greatly from many black athletes and supporters.
Bill Stone graduated from Woodrow Wilson in 1965. He was an outstanding football player, wrestler and track star. He also became a wrestling referee and directed the YMCA Youth Wrestling Program for several years.
Jeff Alexander wrestled at Sophia High School in the mid-1970s. He later wrestled and ran track at Concord College (now University). Jeff coached football, wrestling and track at Beckley Junior High School for many years. He later coached football at Liberty High School and led the Raiders to several playoff seasons.
John Boyden coached many years in the local youth wrestling program. He coached other sports at the youth level and rarely would you see John without a carload of young athletes going to practice or a game.
John’s brother, Ronny Boyden, assisted John with his coaching endeavors. Ron was an outstanding wrestler for Woodrow Wilson High School. In 1969, he lost his only match of the season in the state finals and finished with a record of 17-1.
Other local black wrestlers who come to mind are John “Hugo” Payne, Tom “Choo” Coleman, Terry Morris, Carl Cousins, Don “Bull” Parker, Goldie Rhodes, Howard Cox, Wayne Olgesby, Malik Boatwright, Marquis Frazier, Carlton Wiley, Gary Oglesby, Kenny Bradley, Phil Carson, Felipe Newsome, Joe Hurtte, Marvin Lawson, Kenny Cox, Stephon Ross, Marshall Oglesby, Henry Lavender, Chip Hairston, Robert Hicks, Joe Pearson, Reggie Robinson, Larry Avery, Steve Berger, Leland and Tyree Swafford and Andre Hairston.
Quite a talented group that is!
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Betty Susanne Boyce, a big wrestling fan, an avid reader of this column and one proud grandmother.